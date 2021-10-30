CHEROKEE — Ringwood won its first district title since 1972 with a 36-6 win over Cherokee is B-2.
Jaxon Meyer ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score to pace the Red Devils.
Ringwood improves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in District B-2. The Red Devils will play at Kremlin-Hillsdale next week.
TIMBERLAKE 52, COPAN 0
HELENA — Five players scored as Timberlake routed Copan 52-0 in a District C-3 game.
The Tigers ended the game at the half on the 45-point mercy rule. They only touched the ball 16 times in generating 190 yards.
J.J. Pippin and Merric Judd each scored twice for Timberlake. Pippen scored on runs of 1 and 16 yards. Judd caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Jenlink and returned an interception for the tine touchdown.
Jenlink also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Avery Wallace and ran 34 yard for another score.
Braedyn Ullrich got in on the scoring, carrying 12 yards for a touchdown.
Timberlake, 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district, will be at home next week against Bluejacket.
OBA 46, CROSS CHRISTIAN 0
EUCHA — Judd Cheatham excelled on offense, defense and special teams as Oklahoma Bible Academy beat The Cross Christian Academy 46-0.
Cheatham ran 11 and 22 yards for scores, and returned a punt 60 yards for a third touchdown. He also intercepted two passes on defense.
Jakob Colby caught touchdown passes of 28 and 31 yards from Bodie Boydstun, and Austin Morgan closed out the scoring on a 1-yard run.
The Trojans improve to 8-1 this season. They will be at home against Hollis next week.
PIONEER 54, YALE 6
YALE — Caden Humphries scored five touchdowns to lead Pioneer to a 54-6 win over Yale in District B-7.
Humphries, who also scored four two-point conversions, had touchdown runs of 1, 11, 5, 7 and 39 yards. He ended up with 117 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Leyton Parker scored the other two touchdowns for the Mustangs on runs of 2 and 6 yards.
Pioneer scored 32 points in the second period to end the game on the 45-point mercy rule.
Pioneer, 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district, will be at home next week against Covington-Douglas.
NEWKIRK 28, CHISHOLM 20
Chisholm came up just short in its quest for its first win of the season, dropping a 28-20 decision to previously winless Newkirk.
The Longhorns were up 20-14 before Newkirk engineered two long scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
Chisholm was inside the Newkirk 20 when time ran out.
The Longhorns, 0-9 overall and 0-6 in District 2A-1, will play host to longtime rival Alva next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 48, OLIVE 12
COVINGTON — Covington-Douglas earned a spot in the playoffs with a 48-12 win over Olive in District B-7.
Ford Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Wildcats, who scored all their points in the first half. He connected with Parker Smith for 75 yards and Drake Daugherty for 21 and 17 yards.
A.J. Kegin scored twice for the Wildcats, on a 1-yard run and 25-yard fumble return.
Cooper Sherman scored on a 1-yard run, and Justice Hooten scored from 11 yards out.
The Wildcats improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in district. They will play at Pioneer next week.
FAIRVIEW 44, MERRITT 20
FAIRVIEW — Fairview set up a District A-1 battle of unbeatens next week with Hooker after beating Merritt 44-20.
The Yellowjackets led 34-0 at the half as Blake Perez scored three times on runs of 26, 14 and 3 yards.
Jax Bernard threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Brennon Fortune, and Kennan Clark scored on a 25-yard run to close out Fairview’s first-half scoring.
In the second half, Fairview got a 22-yard field goal by Kegan Pettus and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brant Strader to Mikka Wheeler.
Both Fairview and Hooker are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district and will play at Fairview next week. The winner will be district champion and the loser will be runner-up.
GARBER 64, BARNSDALL 26
BARNSDALL — Garber lost star player Tye Chester on the second play of the game, but the Wolverines still rolled to a 64-26 win over Barnsdall in District B-7.
Brett Howery threw six touchdown passes, four of them to David Nagel covering 17, 26, 57 and 63 yards. Howery also connected on scoring plays with Solomon Bishop for 8 yards and Nate Moore for 15 yards.
Moore also scored on a 4-yard run, and Carson Bishop scored twice on runs of 63 and 7 yards.
Chester hurt an ankle and his status is not known.
The Wolverines improve to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in district. They will play at Olive next week.
OCS 42, HENNESSEY 14
HENNESSEY — Oklahoma Christian School scored 42 points in the first half and beat Hennessey 42-14 in a District 2A-1 matchup.
All of Hennessey’s points came in the fourth quarter. Weston Smith recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and Sebastian Gonzalez scored on a 1-yard run.
The loss drops the Eagles to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in district. They will play at Luther next week.
HERITAGE HALL 50, KINGFISHER 7
KINGFISHER — Undefeated Heritage Hall proved to be too much as the Chargers beat Kingfisher 5-7 in District 3A-1.
Heritage Hall was up 40-0 at the half.
Kingfisher’s only touchdown came on a 40-yard run by Slade Snodgrass in the third period.
The Yellowjackets drop to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district. They will be at home against Anadarko next week.
WELCH 44, DCLA 0
WELCH — Deer Creek-Lamont barely ended the game with enough players as the Eagles lost to Welch 44-0.
DCLA started the game with nine players and ended with eight.
The Eagles, 1-8 overall and 1-5 in District C-3, will close out the season next week at home against Copan.
OKEENE 46, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
OKEENE — Williams Karbs carried Okeene into the playoffs with a 46-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale in District B-2.
Karbs ran for 132 yards and touchdowns of 8, 6, 35 and 32 yards.
Brody Jinkens ran for 50 yards and scored on an 11-yard run for the Whippets. Carson Osterhout got in the act on defense by returning an interception 38 yards for a score.
The Okeene defense rose up and held the Broncs to just 92 yards total offense for the game.
Okeene, 3-6 overall and 2-2 in district, will play at Waukomis next week. Kremlin-Hillsdale drops to 4-5 and 1-3. The Broncs will play at home against Ringwood next week.
ALVA 34, BLACKWELL 0
ALVA — Kaden Slater ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Alva to a 34-0 win over Blackwell in District 2A-1.
Drake Whorton also ran for a touchdown for the Goldbugs.
Lance Matters led the defense with 10 solo tackles.
Alva, 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district, will be at Chisholm next week.
MEDFORD 54, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 0
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE — Medford rolled to a 54-0 win over South Coffeyville in District C-3.
The win boosts the Cardinals to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in district. They will play at home against Welch next week with a playoff spot on the line.
