For the Enid News & Eagle
The annual Ringwood 8-man Football School track meet will take place Thursday.
Field events will start at 9:15 a.m. with running events beginning at 9:45 a.m.
There will be timed finals.
Event schedule for running events will be 400 relay, 3,200 relay, 100 and 110 hurdles, boys 3,200, 800 relay, 800 and 100. A short break will be held after the 100 followed by the girls 3,200, the 400, the 300 hurdles, the 200, the 1,600 and the 1,600 relay.
