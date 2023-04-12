For the Enid News & Eagle

The annual Ringwood 8-man Football School track meet will take place Thursday.

Field events will start at 9:15 a.m. with running events beginning at 9:45 a.m.

There will be timed finals.

Event schedule for running events will be 400 relay, 3,200 relay, 100 and 110 hurdles, boys 3,200, 800 relay, 800 and 100. A short break will be held after the 100 followed by the girls 3,200, the 400, the 300 hurdles, the 200, the 1,600 and the 1,600 relay.

