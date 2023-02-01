Pioneer football coach Gus Overstreet made a successful transition from 8-man to college football at Oklahoma Panhandle State.
He expects the same from the school’s latest college signees — lineman Sean Rich, Oklahoma State and running back Cade Humphries, Southern Nazarene.
“They’re going to make that adjustment easy,’’ said Overstreet after seeing the duo sign their letters of intent Wednesday at the school cafeteria. “I’ve told them it’s (college football) a totally different world but I know they will represent Pioneer Nation at the highest level extremely well. I’m just proud of them.’’
Both Rich and Humphries said the speed of the game will be their biggest adjusments at the next level.
“But that’s true for anything,’’ Rich said. “Players from 11-man schools are going to have to adjust to the speed of the game and the culture around it.
“For a running back, it’s the same reading the run through,’’ Humphries said. “I feel like I will be fine.’’
The two knew they beat the odds of getting a scholarship after playing at an eight-man school. Tney hope they can pave the way for more 8-man players.
“I believe we put 8-man on the board for a lot of those school,’’ Rich said. “I didn’t get as much exposure as the other kids, but I worked hard and made it through.’’
“I agree with that,’’ Humphries said. “I think now a lot of eight-man players have more hope when it comes to recruiting. You are at a disadvantage but even if you’re playing at a small school, if you work hard enough, you will be seen. You just got to keep working.’’
Rich is believed to be the first Pioneer player to receive a Division I scholarship. While it’s a partial scholarship, he will get all the perks that full scholarship players get such as training table privileges.
Rich’s father, Mike, said the OSU offer was the best financial package that his son was offered from all the schools recruiting him
Rich, a lifelong OSU fan, said the turning point for him was the Cowboys’ summer camp.
“When I went to their camp, they starting noticing me and talking to me a lot,’’ Rich said. “After that I knew (scholarship) was a possibility.’’
Humphries’college hopes progress as he started to show steady improvement. He rushed for more than 2,700 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. He had 80 tackles and six interceptions on defense.
“By the time I got to be a senior, I was pretty confident in my skills,’’ he said.
Rich will report to OSU in early June for summer school and preseason workouts. He expects to receive a training schedule from the Cowboys shortly.
Rich said he expects to be redshirted this season.
“I’m going to work hard and get stronger and bigger,’’ he said.
Humphries said he doesn’t know what to expect yet.
“I just want to get stronger and faster,’’ he said. “I’m going to keep on working. I will know more when I get there. I’m just looking forward to it.’’
Signing day is not only a special time for the players but parents, relatives and friends. The entire Pioneer football team was there to watch the signing.
“Just signing with a power five school from 8-man, that’s really a big deal for a lot of people,’’ Rich said.
“It’s a great feeling,’’ Humphries said. “I’ve always wanted to play college football since I was little. I’ve been working toward this all of my life. The hard work has definitely paid off, but there’s still more work to be done.’’
Both said their favorite memory at Pioneer was beating Velma-Alma, 36-32 in the 2020 Class B quarterfinals as sophomores.
Both said they were glad the process was over.
Rich plans to major in Criminology and Criminal Justice at OSU.
“I have no idea why,’’ Rich said. “I just saw something that peaked my interest.’’
Humphries said he was undecided.
Both have the same big dream for their careers — “just to play.’’
