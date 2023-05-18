Steve Bloom’s coaching legacy in the Enid school system will be that of an educator first. Bloom has retired as the girls track coach — a position he’s held since 2015.
His last three girls track teams won academic state championships with all 14 athletes whose grades were figured in had 4.0 grade point averages.
He had four straight academic state champions in cross country and another in volleyball.
“Education is what’s going to take you places,” Bloom said. “I can’t complain about that. This group of girls were fun to work with. They worked hard and were extremely intelligent.”
Mixing academics and athletes came naturally for a son of a former Enid school superintendent (Don Bloom). His twin daughters Meg and Molly are currently in law and medical school.
“I came from a family of educators,” Bloom said. “They were always making sure that we were making our grades.”
Bloom and his wife Lisa had retired from the school system full-time last year. Bloom continued to work part-time as a elementary school PE teacher. He dropped cross country but continues to coach track.
He jokes with three grandkids (Markie, Murphy and 5-week-old Grady, children of oldest daughter Kinsey) his job title has changed to Papa.
“We spend a lot of time with the grandkids,” Bloom said. “When we had the twins (Molly and Megan), Lisa’s parents helped us out a lot with the girls while we were working. It’s nice to do the same thing for Kinsey.”
Bloom showed an outstanding athlete could be a coach. He holds the school and state record in the now-defunct 330-yard intermediate hurdles in 37.41 and the school record in the 110-yard high hurdles in 13.9. The OSSAA went to meters the year after Bloom graduated in 1980.
“I guess I’ll hold it until they go back to yards,” he said with a smile. “It’s time for it to go. I’d like to see somebody step up and take down those records.”
Those records gave him credibility with his athletes. He knew how difficult running could be.
“I could always say I know how you’re feeling and what you’re going through,” he said.
Bloom, after his track career at Oklahoma State University, hadn’t originally intended to be a coach. He worked for his grandfather’s heating and air conditioning business. Bloom joked he had dug ditches since he was in junior high.
“The money was real good,” Bloom said.
That changed with the oil bust. In the late 1980s, Enid boys assistant track coach Gary Snider asked Bloom to work with a promising hurdler. He completed the class he needed to become a teacher.
He has coached junior high football, junior high wrestling and junior high basketball. Bloom took a brief break after Meg and Megan were born but became a fixture in both volleyball (head coach from 2010-14), cross country (2015-21) and girls track (2015-22). He assisted both Ginny Shipley and Joe Miranov in girls track.
“I learned a lot from Donna and Ginny,” Bloom said. “You have different roles between an assistant and head coach. You could concentrate more on individuals as an assistant.”
Bloom felt fortunate to have track coaches such as Harvey Griffin, Rodney Richardson, Carl Melson and Snider. He ran cross country under the colorful John Clausing.
He will miss the interaction with his athletes the most.
“Kids are kids,” Bloom said. “I had a lot of fun over the years. There was a lot of camaraderie. Everywhere you go is at least an hour and 45 minutes … those kind of trips are always special.”
Bloom’s grandparents, parents and daughters all graduated from Enid High. He hopes Kinsey’s children will be the fifth generation.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I met a bunch of great athletes and students. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Bloom, though, has seen a lot of changes since his school days at EHS.
He’s seen the school build a gym, add a number of buildings and a weight program.
“I’ve seen a lot of change in the attitudes in the athletes,” he said. “They are working hard. We are getting better facilities. It’s great to see Enid improve in that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.