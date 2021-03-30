Results from Pheasant Run’s senior MGA scramble
Pheasant Run Golf Club hosted a senior men’s golf association scramble on Monday with the team of Brett Shriever, Jim Trent, Chuck Byrd and Dan Nave taking first place.
Loran Frey, Richard Minton, Butch Vickers and Wes Hulbert finished in second place with the grouping of Mike Stringer, Dave Rapp, Larry Guerkink and Ron Dow taking third place.
Closest to the pin winners -- Hole #4 Loran Frey, Hole # 7 Jerry Bliss, Hole #11 Loran Frey, Hole #16 Floyd Lord.
Pheasant Run plans to host another scramble at 10 a.m. on Sunday, weather permitting. All golfers over the age of 60 are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.