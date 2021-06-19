Enid News & Eagle
Teams or individuals interested in participating in the upcoming Enid Mid-America Youth Basketball (MAYB) tournament need to register by July 5 in order to get a spot.
The tournament is open to boys and girls ages 3-12. Since its creation in 1993, MAYB is one of the largest youth basketball organizations in the country, with tournaments held across the Midwest throughout the year. The Enid tournament has hosted for 23 consecutive years.
“The Enid tournament is one of the longest running tournaments in MAYB history,” Enid MAYB tournament director Tim Swartzendruber said. “The Enid community embraces the event, and we have many teams who continue to play in this event from year to year because of this hospitality.”
The tournament be held at the Stride Bank Center from July 16-18. Teams can sign up for either the four-tournament package or select individual tournaments, and all teams will be guaranteed at least five games over the weekend.
“MAYB continues to be a great value for teams,” Swartzendruber said. “Playing five games in one weekend is unique, and now with the Stride Bank Center, we have some of the best facilities in the area.”
Teams or individuals interested in participating in MAYB may contact the MAYB office at (316) 284-0354 or visit the website at mayb.com. For the Enid tournament, contact Swartzendruber at (620) 217-1439 or tims@prattcc.edu. For more information on Enid, go to VisitEnid.org or call (580) 233-3643, ext. 1.
