The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its summer youth basketball camp in Enid for kids ages 6-14.
Thunder Youth Basketball Camps, presented by Simple Modern, focus on instilling basketball and sportsmanship fundamentals such as teamwork, self-confidence, hard work, focus and persistence.
The camp is set for July 6, 2023, at Denny Price Family YMCA. Registration is $65 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and one ticket to a Thunder game for the 2023-24 season.
For registration and more details, go to www.okcthunder.com/summercamps.
