Anyone with a handicap is invited to attend Meadowlake Golf Course’s final tournament of the year, the 2021 Living on the Edge Shamble, on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The event will be a three-man shamble format, that takes the two lowest scores on each hole. There will be a 12:30 shotgun start, highlighted by a variety of tough pin locations and closest to the pin competitions on all par 3’s.
Those interested in signing up can do so at the pro shop or by calling (580) 234-3080. The tournament costs $60 for non-members and will include green fees, a cart and range balls. Members can participate in the tournament for a $25 green fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.