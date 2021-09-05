The Meadowlake Men’s Golf Association is holding its club championship Sept. 11-12 and registration is open.
Those interested in participating can sign up in the pro shop or by calling (580) 234-3080. The entry fee is $90 and $30 for full members. Only members are allowed to compete in the event. Entry fees include green fees and a cart for both days. Prizes will be given out to the top gross and top net winners for each flight.
There will be a closest to the pin competition on both days. All tee times will be in the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.