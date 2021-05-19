Registration is open for Meadowlake Golf Course’s Junior Golf Summer Program from June 16 to July 28 for ages 8 and up.
It costs $125 per child with sessions being held every Wednesday. The kids will be given swing instruction, as well as golf etiquette and time playing on the course. Sessions will run until July 14, and will end with a tournament day where kids will be flighted based on their age and ability.
Call the pro shop to sign up at (580) 234-3080.
Meadowlake will also be the site of a South Central PGA Junior Tour event on June 9. For more details on how to sign up visit: http://bit.ly/SouthCentralPGA.
