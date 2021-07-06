Enid High School’s basketball team will hold a camp for boys and girls from 1st to 8th grade from July 12-14 at the Enid High School boys’ gym.
The camp will cover a variety of skills including basic fundamentals, shooting mechanics, defense and ball handling. It’ll begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m. Those who pre-register for the camp can mail their registration to Curtis Foster at EHS (611 W. Wabash Enid, OK 73701), although participants can register for $50 at the door.
All attendees will receive a camp T-shirt. The boys’ gym is located on the 2nd floor of Enid High School. Checks can be made payable to Enid High Plainsmen Basketball, for questions, contact Curtis Foster: clfosters@enidk12.org or (405) 413-9835.
Cheer camp
The deadline to sign up for the Enid High Summer Cheer Camp has been extended to Thursday, July 8.
Registration is $40 and the camp is welcome to students entering kindergarten through 6th grade. It starts on Tuesday, July 20 and runs until Thursday, July 22 at the Enid High School competition gym. The camp starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.
Waivers must also be filled out and mailed before the July 8 deadline. They can be found online on Enid Cheer’s Facebook page. Checks can be sent to Allyson Silver at EHS (611 W. Wabash Enid OK, 73071) and should be made payable to Enid Cheer.
The camp will cover motions, jumps and dance and campers will learn a short routine. For questions contact Allyson Silver at (405) 637 3863 or arsilver@enidk12.org.
