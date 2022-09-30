Class A Regional
At Shattuck
Losers bracket finals
MOORELAND 13, WAUKOMIS 3
Waukomis0200100—385
Mooreland009013x—13140
WP — Miller, 3 strikeouts. LP — Shaw, 2 strikeouts. Waukomis — H.Gilliland, 2-for-3, double; Harmon, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Caffey, 1-for-3, RBI; Robinette, 2-for-2; Rhodes, sac RBI. Mooreland — Bridges, 2-for-5, double, home run, 5 RBI; Benzie, 3-for-4, double; Miller, 2-for-4, double; Aguirre, 1-for-4, double
Class B Regional
At Kiowa
First Championship
KIOWA 8, KREM-HILLSDALE 6
K-H4000110—6142
Kiowa301301x—8120
WP — Dominic, 7 innings, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Stewart, 6 innings, 12 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Smith, double; Hayes, 2-for-4, run scored; T. Neal, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Baker, 2-for-4; Stewart, 1-for-3, run scored, home run (grand slam), 5 RBI; Gerhard, 2-for-4; A. Neal, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 doubles. Kiowa — Igou, 2 runs scored; Dominic, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; H. Giaudrone, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Wolfenburger, 2-for-3, RBI; T. Giaudrone, 2-for-3, run scored
KIOWA 10, KREM-HILLSDALE 5
K-H0001400—563
Kiowa322030x—10142
WP — Dominic, 7 innings, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Stewart, 7 innings, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. K-H — Smith, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run scored; Hayes, RBI, run scored; Baker, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Swart, run scored; A. Neal, run scored; T. Neal, run scored. Kiowa — Igou, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Dominic, 4-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; H. Glaudrone, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Macie Bain, 2-for-4; Griffin, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored
Losers bracket finals
KIOWA 2, MUL-ORLANDO 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.