Pioneer’s scheduled games in the Class A regional baseball tournament at Sterling were rained out Thursday.
The originally scheduled games — Pioneer vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.; Sterling vs. Wilson, 11 a.m.; first-round winners, 4 p.m.; and first-round losers, 6:30 p.m. — will now be played on Friday. Saturday’s games will be at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The “if necessary’’ game is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
“There’s a 70% chance of rain there between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. tomorrow, so who knows when we will get in the games,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s baseball games in the regional tournament at Crowder have been moved back Friday.
The Broncs will play Crowder at 2 p.m., instead of the original 11 a.m. It will be followed by Hammon and Granite at 4 p.m.; the first round winners at 6 p.m. and the first round losers at 8 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Pete Voth said officials hope to get the first day games in Friday. He said times for Saturday’s games have not been determined yet.
Drummond is still on to face Okarche at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Class A regional at Dewar, which were postponed Thursday because of weather conditions.
Dewar faces Fletcher at 11 a.m. First round winners play at 4 p.m. and first round losers at 6:30. p.m. Saturday’s games are set for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. If an if game is necessary, it will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday.
