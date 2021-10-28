When the NJCAA Region 2 soccer tournament returns to Enid on Thursday, it will be a reunion of sorts for several former Enid High School players.
The collegiate soccer tournament will feature eight former EHS players, including seven on the NOC Tonkawa men’s and women’s teams alone. NOC Tonkawa head coach Michael DuRoy, who coaches both teams, said his program has always recruited EHS players heavily, but that this season’s numbers are pretty unusual.
Three former Pacers are regular starters for the Lady Mavs, and David Garcia is the starting center back for the men’s team in his first season at the collegiate level.
For the Lady Mavs, Rachael Chatterji, Marissa Neil and Janet Moreno have each solidified themselves as key contributors this season. Moreno has scored seven goals and has six assists this season.
“Janet’s come a long ways, I think skill-wise she’s always been a great player,” DuRoy said. “Obviously the coaches at Enid did a great job of developing her. She has a great mind for the game, she sees the game really well and is a great passer and can finish.
Former EHS head coach Craig Liddell said it’s been a joy to watch his players continue their careers at the collegiate level. Now the EHS principal, Liddell said he plans to be there throughout the week to support his former players.
“I think a huge piece of it is the speed of the game, and trusting themselves and trust their training and foundation of the game as youth players and high school players.” Liddell said. “Within our program they learn the game at a deep level, we try to teach the why’s and the how’s of what we were doing and in turn, when they do get pushed at the college level and it does come fast and furious, the speed of thought has to be there as well.
DuRoy said Garcia has been coming on strong in recent weeks after struggling to start the season. Duroy said he thinks the biggest difference between how he played then versus now is how fast the game is slowing down for him.
“I think for David the first part of the world he wasn’t starting for us and I think the game was moving pretty fast for him and I think he had to adjust, not only to the speed of the game, but the speed of the players,” he said.”I think at this level the players are a lot faster up front than players in high school, but I think once he got it, he’s been great.”
The Lady Mavericks will face off against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Thursday at 6 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 2-seeded Seminole State on Friday at 6 p.m. The championship game will be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The No. 1 seeded Mavericks will play Eastern Oklahoma State on Friday at 9 a.m., with the winner advancing to the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.