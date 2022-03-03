NOC Enid’s men outscored rival and No. 1 seed NOC Tonkawa, 9-2 in the second overtime to stun the defending conference champion Mavericks 82-75 in the first round of the NJCAA Region 2 basketball tournament Thursday.
The Jets will play the NEO-Seminole winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University for a spot in the finals and a national tournament berth.
“You just take it one game at a time from now,” said a happy Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We had an unbelievable effort in the second overtime.”
Quentin Harvey, who led the Jets with 25 points, had fouled out, but his teammates picked up the slack, Gerber said.
Jlynn Counter, Chris Wiseman and Dakota Joachim all made big plays, Gerber said. Counter had 18 and Joachim 10 to join Harvey in double figures.
“We got the first punch and we got tough on defense,” Gerber said. “We stepped it up and finished. We got the defensive stops and the rebounds. Defense and rebounding were what won it for us tonight.”
The bigger Mavs only out-rebounded the Jets, 53-52.
“That’s a win for us,” Gerber said. “We got a lot of tough rebounds. We did an outstanding job.”
Jamarion Butler had 10 boards for the Jets. Joachim had eight and Counter seven.
The game was tight throughout. Enid led 27-25 at halftime. The game was tied 64-64 at regulation. Both teams had nine points in the first OT.
