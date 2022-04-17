NOC Enid’s baseball team had a day of heartbreak at Region 2 foe Redlands Saturday.
The Cougars avenged being swept at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Wednesday by taking a doubleheader from the Jets, 2-1 and 5-4.
The double losses dropped the Jets to 10-10 in conference and 20-24 overall and broke a four-game NOC Enid winning streak.
The Cougar pitching staff was effective in mostly silencing the Jets bats.
Tanner Holliman was four-for-five in the twinbill but his Jets teammates managed only a combined four hits.
Andrew Limbaugh threw a two-hitter in the opener, striking out six and surviving five walks.
NOC Enid scored its lone run in the third when Ben Lawson walked, stole second and scored on a Holliman single.
Tyson Eastwood had RBI singles in the fifth and seventh for Redlands. Ex-Woodward Traveler Preston Ward scored both of the Cougars runs. He led off the seventh with a single, went to second on a walk to Noah Edmond and scored on Eastwood’s walk-off single.
Thomas Kuykendall threw a strong game in defeat. He struck out 12 and allowed only six hits in going the distance. He walked four.
The Cougars rallied back from a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth — the final two coming off a two-out error.
Holliman had opened the Jets’ scoring in the third when he doubled and scored on Blake Scott’s single.
Redlands scored single runs in the third and fourth but the Jets tied the game with a run in the sixth when Holliman doubled, went to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a passed ball.
Holliman singled in Halvorson in the seventh and came home on Scott’s second RBI single of the day.
Cougars reliever Jacob Acheson, though, retired all six batters he faced to seal the Redlands win.
The Jets will travel to Hutchinson, Kan., for a single game Tuesday before going to Carl Albert for a doubleheader on Thursday. NOC Enid and Carl Albert will play a twinbill at David Allen on April 24.
