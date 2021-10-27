ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid’s scrimmage, which had originally been scheduled to take place from Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 29 will now be pushed back to Thursday due to the potential for severe weather.
The first game of the Red/Black World Series will begin at 2:30 p.m., with game two at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. If a third game is necessary, it will be played following game two, at around 3:30.
The Jets wrapped up their fall season on Sunday.
