The Enid Plainsmen returned home after three weeks away; a bye, a win over Edmond North and a loss to Jenks. The homecoming opponent for the Plainsmen at D. Bruce Selby Stadium was Moore. Luke Rauh’s five touchdowns helped Enid get the win 49-35.
“I’ve always known Luke had it in him,” said Enid coach Rashaun Woods. “I challenged him to be more physical and demanding and he did that. I’m happy for him. The offensive line also did a terrific job blocking.”
Rauh began his big night with a 159-yard first quarter, scoring twice before Moore adjusted to what the Enid offense had planned. Rauh was stopped in the second half, but he wasn’t done for the day.
Rauh ran in the first two scores of the game. The first was an 80-yard score on Enid’s first offensive play, followed by a four-yard scamper to make it 14-0 .
Moore got on the board when Keandre Pittman ran it in from two-yards out, followed by an extra point to put Moore on the board, 21-7
Tykie Andrews followed Rauh’s 80-yard score with one of his own, late in the first quarter when Bennett Percival found him wide open and let the senior receiver do the rest of the work.
Enid quickly built up a 21-7 lead before Moore struck back on a 70-yard kickoff return that Brayden Clark took back to the house, followed by a made extra point to make it 21-14.
Daniel Real extended the lead back to 10 points after the first of his two field goals, a 27-yarder.
Moore quarterback Denver Wolfe cut the Plainsmen lead to three with a one-yard quarterback sneak with 3:36 left in the half.
After an almost eight-minute drive to open the second half, Rauh scored the third of his five touchdowns, a 14-yard run followed by an extra point to go up, 31-21.
Moore struck back with a 55-yard throw to Brayden Clark from Wolfe, but Rauh once again found the end zone, this time from 26 yards out. Real made a 41-yard field goal to extend Enid’s lead to 41-28.
Moore responded with a touchdown of its own, a 21-yard strike from Wolfe to Kai Crenshaw but the Plainsmen had the last laugh.
Rauh tied the single-game rushing touchdown mark, set by Seth Handley, Johnathan Burton and Justin Glenn with his fifth score with 3:39 left, followed by a two-point conversion to go up 49-35.
After a Carlos Alvarado interception, Rauh was set up with a chance to tie the single-game rushing record of 377 yards, Rauh entered the final drive with 319 but the clock ran out with Rauh at 321.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of him,” siad Luke’s dad, Jody. “We told him if he worked hard he could do anything he wanted to do.”
Rauh was named homecoming king prior to the game.
“Tonight was a big night for me,” he said. “My line blocked great for me and I was just able to make the plays.”
Alvarado also recovered a fumble, alongside Zane Wiggins and the defense forced three turnovers.
Next up for Enid, 3-2 is a home date with top-ranked Bixby at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Friday.
The last time the Plainsmen were 3-2 through five games was 2017.
“Bixby is a juggernaut, no question about it,” Woods said. “We are going to prepare and make sure they get our best.”
