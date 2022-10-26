A storybook season for the Enid Plainsmen has yielded a few things, and one of those is the season of running back Luke Rauh.
Rauh, one of the core of seniors on this Plainsmen team, became the first 1,000-yard back since Will Phillips in 2019 when the Plainsmen beat Westmoore 9-7, but even before that, Rauh was a legend.
A 321-yard game on homecoming against Moore was just 55 yards short of a single-game rushing record. Rauh scored five times that night, tying a single-game mark.
"During the game, I didn't think I was at 300 yards," he said. "I knew about the touchdowns but to hear about a 300-yard game, it was honestly pretty crazy."
That night opened eyes to Rauh and set him on the course he is on now, and that course has him sees him inching closer to some big names in Plainsmen — Richard Escoe and Lydell Carr.
Rauh is 146 yards from joining those two, and Devin Pratt, as Enid's only 1,500-yard rushers.
Currently, Rauh is fifth all-time in single-season rushing for Enid, 68 off fourth, Ryan Logan, set in the 1994 season.
"This season has meant a lot to me," Rauh said. "Individually, it's meant a lot. I know after last year, I had eight or nine-hundred yards. I didn't think a 1,500-yard season was that realistic."
Not only has it meant a lot to Rauh, it's meant a lot to anyone keeping up with Enid football. The Plainsmen are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and still have a lot left to play for, including a possible home playoff game.
The highs Enid is reaching now, however, are a departure from 0-10 a few seasons ago when Rauh, and the rest of the senior core, were freshmen.
"Freshman year was about proving I could play," he said. "Junior year I got the keys to start and had a decent season, but had an injury."
Speaking of injury, Rauh has had to deal with those this season also, but not to himself. This year it was his offensive line banged up.
"We lost Eryk Ford in the first game and I was really concerned about that," Rauh said. "We've had a lot of guys step up."
Rauh says there have been seven or eight guys working in at offensive line this season.
This week is emotional for all the seniors, not just Rauh.
Even though the Plainsmen are chasing a home playoff game, nothing is guaranteed. This could be the last time Rauh and the rest of the seniors play at home.
"It will be emotional, but mostly happy," Rauh said. "To look back at where we came from versus where we are now, it's going to mean a lot."
Rauh will play on Saturday's, but where is the question.
He currently holds an FCS offer from Drake and an offer from Hendrix.
Rauh is trying to be patient and says he will focus more on the future after taking care of business in the present.
He also has interest from Dartmouth and Baylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.