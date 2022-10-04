Luke Rauh’s record-tying performance led the area on the gridiron last week. Rauh was joined by a quarter of Garber players, among others.
Rauh ran for a single-game record-tying five scores in Enid’s homecoming win over Moore. The senior also came 57 yards shy of the single-game rushing yards record for the Plainsmen in the 49-35 win.
Rauh received his first Division I offer from FCS level Drake last week and has various other offers.
For the season, Rauh has run for 760 yards and 10 scores through five games.
Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught six balls for 150 yards and a score in the win. Andrews is now at nine touchdowns on the season and 739 yards this season.
Medford quarterback Eli Gonzales accounted for 308 total yards, 165 through the air and 143 on the ground in Medford’s 34-6 win over Boise City.
Gonzales completed 13 of his 16 passes for 165 yards and two scores while running in two more scores.
Ethan Gonzales ran for 103 and a score in the win.
OBA’s dynamic senior duo, quarterback Bodie Boydstun and running back Jud Cheatham, combined for seven touchdowns in the Trojans’ 58-12 win over Waukomis.
Boydstun completed six passes for 101 yards and two scores while running for 96 yards and two scores on the ground.
Cheatham ran for 172 yards and three scores on nine carries Friday night.
Fairview wide receiver Blake Perez caught 14 passes for 165 yards and five scores in the Yellowjackets’ 70-12 win over Thomas.
Four Garber underclassmen led the Wolverines to a 62-60 win over Yale.
Sophomore quarterback Brett Howry completed 18 of 27 passes for 390 and four scores. Howry also ran for 40 yards.
Freshman Elex Chester scored the first two touchdowns of his career on the ground and ran for 121 yards on 11 carries.
Sophomore receiver Seth Smith caught eight passes from Howry for 129 yards and two of Howry’s four touchdowns.
Garber running back Carson Bishop had 104 total yards and two scores. Bishop also contributed on defense with 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and forced fumble.
Enid’s defense forced three turnovers in the win over Moore. Carlos Alvarado had a pick and recovered a fumble. Zane Wiggins also recovered a fumble.
