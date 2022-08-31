Northwestern Oklahoma State will travel to Magnolia, Ark., Thursday to open the 2022 football season with Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m.
The Rangers were voted 10th in the preseason Great American Conference poll while the homesteading Muleriders were voted eighth.
NWOSU is looking to improve on its 2-9 season a year ago when the Rangers fell to the Muleriders (4-7 in 2021), 32-13 a year ago.
Quarterback Tanner Clarkson, who threw for 2,602 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 278 yards and four scores, is back for the Rangers.
The Muleriders lead the series, 6-1 with NWOSU’s lone win coming in 2017, 38-16.
