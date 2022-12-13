Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City West (4-1) showed why it’s the No. 4-ranked boys team in Class 6A against the Enid Plainsmen Tuesday at the Patriots’ new gym.
The Patriots had five players in double figures in beating the EHS boys, 91-72 to drop the Plainsmen to 2-3 overall.
No. 7 Putnam City West drilled the Pacers, 73-22 in the girls game. EHS dropped to 1-3 with the loss.
Tre Davis had a season-high 20 points for the Plainsmen, but PC West matched that with 23 from Kaidon Rayfield and Chiante Tramble.
The Plainsmen were competitive early, trailing only 20-19 after the first period and 44-35 at halftime before the Patriots were able to extend the lead to 74-54 after three periods.
“I thought we played well for three quarters,” said Enid coach Jonathan Reed. “They had some crazy runs where they were hitting some crazy shots. Putnam (City) West played well. They beat us. We didn’t beat us. They just hit a bunch of shots. There’s not much you can do about that.”
Reed said the Plainsmen did commit too many turnovers to stay with the uptempo Pats.
“Putnam (City) West does a good job of applying pressure and we didn’t handle it well,” he said. “But we are getting better. We did much better than we did before. We’re getting there.”
Davis “had a great game,” Reed said.
The Plainsmen had three players with nine points — James Pugh, Jon Reed and John Smith — while Ayden Iverson had eight points.
“John Smith (who has been out) had a monster game,” said coach Reed. “He is filling some big shoes.’’
The Plainsmen, 2-3, will face Stillwater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Enid Invitational at the EHS Competition Gym.
PC WEST 73, ENID 22 (G)
The Lady Patriots, 4-1, had their highest scoring output of the season in handing Enid its second straight loss.
Putnam City West had quarter leads of 20-4, 40-7 and 54-17.
“Tonight’s game against PC West obviously didn’t go our way,” said Pacers coach William Melvin. “When you come out flat against a very athletic team, like Putnam (City) West plays with their pressure, it’s going to be a long night for anybody.
“We did some good things, but we didn’t have enough poise and energy in the beginning and got in a hole early and didn’t capitalize on possessions that strategically would have slowed their momentum. Our process isn’t an overnight happening, it’s a brick-by-brick mentality. We’ll learn from this one and get better.”
Enid will face Stillwater at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Enid Invitational at the EHS Competitive Gym.
