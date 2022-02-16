Putnam City North used a 20-3 second quarter spurt to turn a 15-14 deficit into a commanding 34-18 halftime lead on its way to beating Enid’s boys, 80-40 Tuesday at the Panthers’ gym. PC North won the girls game, 67-20.
The Panthers shut down Enid’s top two scorers — Cam Mathis (7) and Taye Sullivan (6). Both had scored 20 points when the Plainsmen lost to the Panthers, 60-45 on Jan. 14.
Zander Baker led the Panthers with 26 points.
It was Enid’s third straight loss.
“I haven’t taken a beating like this since I was in the second grade playing against college guys,” said Enid coach Curtis Foster. “We let them have three 3’s at the end of the first half, so instead of being behind by single digits we were behind by 16, and that was the turning point.”
PC NORTH 67, ENID 20 (G)
The Pacers felt the loss of three key players to injuries — Maryangel Jibbwa (concussion), Kyra Criss (concussion) and Abygail Ketterman (sprained ankle) — in falling to the Lady Patriots for the second time this season.
The Lady Panthers took a 19-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Eleven different players scored for Putnam City North, now 11-9 and winners of five of its last six.
Enid scored 13 of its points in the fourth quarter. Mary Isbell had all seven of her points in the final period. Kara Morris hit two 3’s for six points overall.
“We fought until the very end,” said Enid coach Nina Gregory. “It took us a few quarters to get going, but we never stopped playing regardless of the score. That’s something we have always tried to do.”
The Plainsmen and Pacers will host Putnam City for senior night at 6 p.m. Friday at the EHS gym.
