Putnam City High School has cancelled this Friday’s football game due to COVID-19.
The school was scheduled to play Enid High School at the Plainsmen’s first home game of the season.
According to Putnam City’s superintendent, the district’s plans indicate that they cannot attend activities, home or away, when the county they are playing in is in Orange Level 2 or higher. Garfield County is currently in Orange Level 2 , according to the map indicating COVID-19 cases by county released every Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSSAA is allowing teams to have a “cancellation of game” during the regular season this year due to public health concerns. With Friday’s game being a non-district game as well as being in the regular season, cancelling the game would not count toward either school’s record.
“We regret that we are unable to cheer our Plainsmen to victory this Friday evening, but we also understand when a district makes the difficult decision to cancel out of concern for the health and safety of their students and staff,” said EPS Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd. “We hope to reschedule the game in the future, depending on how the rest of the season goes.”
EHS head football coach, Rashaun Woods, is working on a replacement game or scrimmage for Friday night’s originally scheduled game.
This story will be updated.
