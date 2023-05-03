WASHINGTON — Purcell’s Parker Page limited Chisholm to seven hits as the Dragons eliminated the Longhorns from the Class 3A baseball regionals, 8-2 Wednesday night.
The Longhorns, 20-13, scored twice in the sixth. Jackson Caddell reached on an error and scored after a Bryson Hart single and a double by Easton John. Hart scored on a ground out by Kelson Hamilton.
Bryce Blair homered and drove in four runs for Purcell, who scored two in the first, four in the second and two in the third. Mason Jackson blanked the Dragons for the last four innings after coming in the third. He struck out four.
Boston Knowles was three-for-five with two RBI.
Page struck out two and walked two in going the distance.
The Longhorns opened the day by losing to Jones, 13-2 in the first round.
Jones broke the game open in the last three innings with five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Jones’ Jett Farmer limited the C-Longhorns to five hits while striking out 12. Farmer helped his cause by going two-for-five with two runs scored, four RBI and a home run.
Brinlee Sanders also homered for Jones, who was no-hit in an 8-0 loss to Washington in the winners bracket finals.
Chisholm scored both of their runs in the fifth. Jackson Caddell singled in Cooper Brinkley, who had singled. Hayden Hatchel walked, went to third on Caddell’s single and scored on a passed ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.