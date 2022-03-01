Garber’s girls and boys showed Monday night why the Stride Bank Center is “their home away from home.”
Both teams punched their tickets to the state Class A state tournament by winning their Area I winners bracket games — the girls over Turpin, 61-60 in overtime and the boys over Texhoma, 58-50.
“I’m so happy for our kids,” said Lady Wolverines coach Jamie Davis about her 22-3 team making it to state for a third straight year. “They have worked so hard to achieve this. I don’t think we played our best basketball tonight, but we played with a lot of heart and guts and got it done.”
“It’s the best feeling,” said Wolverine senior Tye Chester, who qualified for state for the fourth straight time. “This (SBC) is our gym now, and we’re going to make the Big House our gym, too.”
The Garber girls forced six turnovers in overtime, breaking a 57-57 tie by scoring twice off of them in the final minute — a layup by Ashlan Light and two free throws by Kamililah Gay. Turpin hit a three at the buzzer.
“This is what this group has done all year in tight games,” Davis said. “We found a way to win. We willed ourselves tonight. Ashlan stepped up and played like a senior is supposed to in a big game.”
Light led the Lady Wolverines with 23 points, followed by Leila Washington with 20 and Gay with 10. Washington fouled out in overtime, but her teammates picked up the slack.
The difference was at the foul line, where Garber was 12 of 14 compared to five of 12 for Turpin. The Lady Cardinals had six treys in the first half but only two the second.
“We did a poor job responding to the 3 in the first half,” Davis said. “We responded well and did a better job defending it.”
Garber had raced out to an 11-0 lead as the Lady Cardinals opened the game with four straight turnovers.
“We couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Davis said.
Turpin rallied to lead 34-27 at halftime. Garber led 45-40 after three periods. Sazebi Moses hit a layup to make it 55-55 with 1:22 left in regulation, but neither team would score again.
“It was a little too exciting for me,” Davis said with a smile. “We did a good job hitting our shots down the stretch and we tightened up our defense and we started to play like ourselves.”
The Garber boys won with balance with four players in double figures — Solomon Bishop and Aldon Johnston with 15, Trayvon Bennett with 13 and David Nagel with 10. Joe Hernandez had 24 for Texhoma, but no other Red Devil was in double figures.
“We had inside-outside looks all day,” Chester said. “We play together. No one is selfish. The difference tonight is stopping the big man and being big on the boards. We focused on the inside game and the rebound game. Hernandez got his points, but we made sure the others didn’t beat us.”
Garber trailed only once in the game — 2-0. The game was tied 10-10 after the first period, but Bishop scored five unanswered points to open the second period and the Wolverines never looked back.
Garber’s teams will find out their first round opponent at a Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
LOMEGA 58, VARNUM 40 (G)
Darcy Roberts scored 19 points as top-ranked and defending Class B state champion Lomega routed Varnum, 58-40 to win the Area II winners bracket championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
OKEENE 46, BOISE CITY 29 (G)
Katelyn Penner (17), Madison Schmidt (15) and Keely Hussey (11) were all in double figures as Okeene’s girls moved within one game of the state tournament with a 46-29 win over Boise City in the Area I losers bracket semifinals Monday. The Lady Whippets face the Hammon-Arnett loser at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GOODWELL 46,
TIMBERLAKE 40 (B)
Goodwell ended Timberlake’s boys season in a Class B Area I losers bracket semifinal, 46-40. Merrill Judd had 12 and J.J. Pippin 11 for the Tigers, who ended their season with an 18-10 record.
EARLSBORO 37,
LOMEGA 35 (B)
Lomega’s boys missed a shot at the buzzer as Earlsboro eliminated the Raiders, 37-35 in a Class B Boys Area II losers bracket semifinal. Kelby Ott had 12 points to lead the Lomega offense.
