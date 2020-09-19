Bryce Patton and Cody Wichert teamed up for two touchdowns Friday, but it wasn't enough as Chisholm fell to Perkins-Tryon 47-12 in the Longhorns' final non-district game.
The Demons blew the game open with a 28-point second period and led 34-6 at the half. It marked the second straight game Class 2A Chisholm stepped up and played a Class 3A opponent. Last week the Longhorns lost to Kingfisher 45-8.
Patton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wichert in the second period, and the duo added a 33-yard scoring pass in the third. Patton has three touchdown passes this season.
Austin Mages ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Perkins-Tryon.
Chisholm managed 181 yards total offense, while the Demons rolled up 532, 428 of it rushing.
The Longhorns, 1-2, are at home next week as well, playing Oklahoma Christian School in the district opener.
OBA 50, NEWKIRK 36
NEWKIRK — Oklahoma Bible Academy saw a 21-point lead vanish, but stormed back with 22 points in the fourth quarter to beat Newkirk, 50-36.
Jett Cheatham scored five touchdowns and ran for 182 yards on 15 carries for the Trojans. His scoring runs covered 3, 4, 2, 54 and 42 yards.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun threw a pair of touchdown passes to Conner Colby covering 35 and 25 yards. Boydstun completed 17 of 27 passes for 218 yards. Colby caught seven of those passes for 107 yards.
OBA led 21-0 and 28-8 in the second period, but Newkirk scored 20 straight points to tie the game with 11:06 left in the game. Cheatham scored his final three touchdowns in the final eight minutes to put the game away.
OBA, 2-1, is at home next week against Crescent.
PIONEER 46, WAUKOMIS 6
WAUKOMIS — The Pioneer Mustangs ran wild and free as they beat Waukomis, 46-6.
Pioneer ran the ball 59 times for 500 yards and didn't attempt a pass in Friday's game.
Leyton Parker led the way with 176 yards rushing and touchdowns of 24 and 66 yards. Marzell Washington ran for another 151 yards, including a 4-yard score.
Ty Dennett, 16 yards; Rafael Torres, 37 yards; and Keegan Beaver, 3 yards, also scored for the Mustangs.
The Chiefs' only score came in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Thad Terrel to Dominic Doersom.
Pioneer, 3-1, playS at Laverne next week. Waukomis, 0-4, is at home against Covington-Douglas.
MEDFORD 56, POND CREEK-HUNTER 36
MEDFORD — Medford broke a 15-game losing streak to Pond Creek-Hunter in a big way Friday, beating the Panthers, 56-36.
Drake McMillan scored four touchdowns for the Cardinals on runs of 16, 44, 1 and 47 yards as Medford rallied from a 20-8 second quarter deficit.
Isaac Koehn scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards, and threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Matthews for Medford. Ethan Gee added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Corbin Burnham threw three touchdown passes for the Panthers, covering 24 and 10 yards to Zander Clayton and 10 yards to John Theophilus. Clayton ran 5 yards for a score, and Burnham ran 31 yards for a touchdown.
Both teams moved the ball throughout the game, with Medford rolling up 435 yards total offense and the Panthers 453.
The Panthers, 1-2, are at home against undefeated Garber next week. The Cardinals, 2-1, host Deer Creek-Lamont.
GARBER 58, COYLE 0
GARBER — Ty Chester scored three touchdowns and Garber's defense was dominant in a 58-0 win over Coyle.
The Wolverines held Coyle to just 8 yards in total offense, holding the Bluejackets on the ground to minus-11 yards. The game ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule, and the win was Garber's first in the series.
Chester ran 58 and 7 yards for scores, and returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown.
Dawson Nagel scored twice in the second period on runs of 16 and 43 yards. Shawn Martin scored on a 4-yard run, Nate Moore on a 24-yard run, and David Nagel caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Bennett.
Garber led 38-0 after one period.
The Wolverines, 3-0, are at Pond Creek-Hunter next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 56, DCLA 6
COVINGTON — A.J. Kegin and Parker Smith each scored twice as Covington-Douglas routed Deer Creek-Lamont, 56-6.
The Wildcats led 24-6 after one quarter and ended the game at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Kegin scored on runs of 19 and 4 yards, while Smith caught touchdown passes of 80 and 16 yards from Weston Carl. Carl also threw a 12-yard scoring strike to James Kroll.
Luke Wichert returned a fumble 14 yards for another C-D touchdown, and Jayc Hooten closed out the scoring with a 14-yard run.
Paladin Compala scored DCLA's only points on a 1-yard run.
The Wildcats rolled up 343 yards in the half of play, while holding the Eagles to just 84, including minus-1 on the ground.
Covington-Douglas, 3-1, plays at Waukomis next week. DCLA, 0-1, is at Medford.
SHATTUCK 64, CHEROKEE 28
SHATTUCK — Top-ranked Shattuck won its 36th straight game, beating Cherokee 64-28 in a game of Class B powers.
Samuel Long ran for 369 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 carries to lead the Indians. His touchdown runs covered 1, 83, 65, 59, 46 and 34 yards. He also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Frazier.
Lake Lyon scored two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 45 yards, and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Roberts.
Colby Roach scored the Chiefs' other touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Cherokee, 2-1, came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class B. The Chiefs play at Seiling next week.
HENNESSEY 33, CROOKED OAK 7
HENNESSEY — Hennessey snapped a 14-game losing streak as the Eagles toppled Crooked Oak 33-7.
Sebastian Gonzalez scored three touchdowns on runs of 24, 1 and 8 yards. He had 107 yards rushing.
Keigan Crites ran 11 and 21 yards for Hennessey's other scores.
The Eagles led 14-0 at the half and built up a 27-0 lead before Crooked Oak scored in the third.
Hennessey, 1-2, plays at Perry next week.
OKEENE 20, SHARON-MUTUAL 14
OKEENE — William Karbs scored two touchdowns as Okeene broke a five-game losing streak with a 20-14 win over Sharon-Mutual.
The winning touchdown for the Whippets came on a 20-yard pass from Bryson Jinkens to Cole Schmidt late in the fourth quarter.
Karbs scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards.
Okeene, 1-3, has a bye next week.
SEILING 46, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
SEILING — Seiling defeated Kremlin-Hillsdale 46-0 for its second win of the year.
The Wildcats, 2-1, play host to Cherokee next week. The Broncs, 1-3, are home against Olive.
WAYNOKA 44, RINGWOOD 34
WAYNOKA — Waynoka, ranked No. 5 in Class C, remained unbeaten with a 44-34 win over Ringwood.
Casen Olson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores for Waynoka. Jace Dunn also ran for two touchdowns.
Avery Wallace scored three times for Ringwood, two of his touchdowns coming on passes from Jaxon Meyer.
The Railroaders, 3-0, are at Beaver next week. The Red Devils, 0-3, try for their first win when Canton comes to town next week.
