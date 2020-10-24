Prep roundup: Chisholm breaks losing streak with 43-6 win over Blackwell

Chisholm broke a six-game losing streak Friday as Heston Daniels scored three times to lead the Longhorns to a 43-6 win over Blackwell.
Daniels scored on a 17-yard pass from Bryce Patton and runs of 49 and 10 yards.
The Longhorns led 30-0 at the half, scoring 22 points in the second period.
Patton also connected with Cody Wichert on a 40-yard touchdown pass and ran 11 yards for another score. John Sheppard also scored for Chisholm on a 4-yard run.
Chisholm rolled up 403 yards inn total offense, 206 on the ground and 197 passing.
The Longhorns also dominated on defense, holding the Maroons to just 129 total yards.
Chisholm, now 2-6 overall and 1-4 in District 2A-1, is on the road at Newkirk next week.
CASHION 53, OBA 7
Oklahoma Bible Academy struggled Friday at Commitment Field as Cashion, top ranked in Class A, beat the Trojans 53-7.
OBA tied the score at 7-7 in the first period on Bodie Boydstun's 32-yard touchdown pass to Conner Colby and the point after by Harry Nunez.
The rest of the contest, though, belonged to the Wildcats, who now have won 35 straight regular-season games.
Ben Harman threw five touchdown passes for Cashion.
Boydstun threw for 45 yards, and Jett Cheatham ran for 83 yards to pace OBA.
The Trojans, 5-3 overall and 3-2 in District A-3, are at home against North Rock Creek next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 42, GARBER 36
COVINGTON — Covington-Douglas led the entire game, but had to hold off Garber 42-36 in a battle of District B-7 powers.
Parker Smith scored three times for the Wildcats, on passes of 61 and 12 yards from Weston Carl.
Carl also scored on a 5-yard run and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Christian Tarango. A.J. Kegin returned a fumble 38 yards for the Wildcats' final touchdown.
CD scored the first 20 points and led 26-14 at the half. The Wildcats were up 42-20 in the fourth before the Wolverines rallied.
T.J. Bennett threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Devin Nagel and 6 yards to Dawson Nagel for Garber in the fourth quarter.
Ty Chester scored twice for Garber on a 16-yard run and a 58-yard kickoff return. Shawn Martin scored on a 5-yard run.
The Wildcats, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district, hosts Olive next week. Garber, 4-2 and 1-2, is at home against Barnsdall.
BARNSDALL 26, PIONEER 20
BARNSDALL — Barnsdall came from behind to beat Pioneer 26-20 in a District B-7 tilt.
The Mustangs took a 20-18 lead in the third period on a 14-yard run by Caden Humphries, his second score of the game, but Barnsdall scored in the fourth on Keegan Marin's third touchdown pass to win the game.
Two long runs provided Pioneer's points in the first quarter: a 71-yard run by Humphries and a 61-yard run by Marzell Washington. Humphries ran for 130 yards in the game, and Washington added 91.
Pioneer, which drops to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district, plays at home against Yale next week.
CHEROKEE 48, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
Damien Lobato scored three touchdowns and Cherokee ran away from Kremlin-Hillsdale 48-0 in a District B-2 contest.
Lobato ran for 135 yards on just seven carries, scoring from 39, 5 and 49 yards out.
Ruston James, who ran for 149 yards on seven carries, scored the opening touchdown on a 42-yard run. The game ended at halftime on the mercy rule.
The Chiefs' other touchdowns came on runs of 2 yards by Kolby Roberts and 9 yards by Colby Roach.
Cherokee ran for 349 yards in the contest.
The Chiefs, 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district, play at Ringwood next week. The Broncs, 3-5 and 1-2, are at home against Okeene.
TIMBERLAKE 58, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 6
HELENA — Ethan Jenlink scored three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Timberlake to a 58-6 District C-3 win over Wesleyan Christian.
Jenlink only carried the ball three times for 37 yards, but made them all count, scoring on runs of 13, 18 and 6 yards. He also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Merric Judd.
Judd, who ran for 78 yards and caught passes for 51 yards, also scored on a 42-yard run for the top-ranked Tigers.
J.J. Pippin, Carter Sands and Dalton Leierer scored on runs for Timberlake, which ended the game at halftime on the mercy rule.
Timberlake, 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district, plays at Copan next week.
HENNESSEY 17, ALVA 14
ALVA — Hennessey led at the half and held on for a 17-14 win over Alva in District 2A-1 play.
The Eagles were up 15-0 at the half, with Sebastian Gonzalez scoring on a 2-yard run and Jay Jech scoring on a 20-yard pass from Keigan Crites.
The Goldbugs rallied in the third period as Daylon Malone threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Zayin Tiger, and Gavin Perez returned an interception 29 yards for a score.
The final points by the Eagles came on a safety in the fourth quarter.
Crites, 151 yards rushing, and Gonzalez, 94 yards on the ground, were the workhorses for Hennessey.
Hennessey, 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district, will play at Oklahoma Christian School next week. Alva, 2-6 and 1-4, will be at Blackwell.
DCLA 80, SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 34
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE — Dawson Silks scored seven touchdowns to lead Deer Creek-Lamont to its first win of the season, an 80-34 rout of South Coffeyville.
Silks rushed for 306 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 48, 50, 45, 62, 45 and 16 yards. He added a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return.
Tobyn Snow, who ran for 93 yards, scored on runs of 2 and 49 yards, and returned an interception 60 yards for his third touchdown.
The Eagles' final touchdown came on a 5-yard run by Gavin Wallace.
DCLA scored 30 points in the first quarter, 20 in the second and 30 in the third to get the game on the 45-point mercy rule.
The Eagles, 1-5 overall and 1-4 in District C-3, host Welch next week.
OKEENE 28, POND CREEK-HUNTER 10
OKEENE — Okeene rallied to beat Pond Creek-Hunter 28-10 in a District B-2 game.
The Whippets trailed 8-6 at the half, but powered to the win on three touchdown runs by Brody Jinkens and one by William Karbs.
The Panthers' lone touchdown came on a run by Conner Czapansky.
Okeene, 2-5 overall and 1-2 in district, plays at Kremlin-Hillsdale next week. The Panthers, 2-4 and 1-2, are at home against Waukomis.
RINGWOOD 28, WAUKOMIS 8
WAUKOMIS — Avery Wallace scored three touchdowns to lead Ringwood to a 28-8 win over Waukomis in a District B-2 game.
Wallace ran 10 yards for a score and caught touchdown passes of 10 and 25 yards from Jaxon Meyer. Meyer also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cesar Charqueno.
Waukomis' points came on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Hines to Ricky Woodruff.
The Red Devils, 4-4 overall and 3-0 in district, play at home next week against Cherokee. The Chiefs, 0-7 and 0-2 are at Pond Creek-Hunter.
MOORELAND 32, FAIRVIEW 12
FAIRVIEW — Mooreland defeated Fairview 32-12 in a District A-1 game.
Jake Spradlin caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Brenner Fortune for Fairview. Blake Perez ran 4 yards for the Yellowjackets' other touchdown.
Fairview, 2-6 overall and 1-4 in district, plays at Merritt next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.