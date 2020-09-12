Prep roundup: Cherokee wins Class B battle of titans over Pioneer, 22-20

WAUKOMIS — Cherokee won a battle of Class B powers Friday, defeating Pioneer 22-20.
Pioneer twice was stopped inside the 5-yard line in the first half, on downs and on a lost fumble.
The Chiefs led 16-0 at the half on the strength of two Lake Lyon touchdown runs, covering 61 and 2 yards. Lyon also scored the final score for Cherokee in the third period on a 1-yard run.
Pioneer, which trailed 22-6 after three periods stormed back in the fourth quarter, only to fall just short.
Ty Dennett had a hand in all three of the Mustangs' touchdowns. He scored the first on a 1-yard run in the third period, then ran in from 10 yards out in the fourth. He also threw a 69-yard scoring strike to Leyton Parker.
Lyon ran for 174 yards for Cherokee and added 51 more yards passing. Dennett ran for 109 for Pioneer and had 77 passing.
The Chiefs, 2-0, are at Shattuck next week. The Mustangs, 2-1, play host to Waukomis.
BLACKWELL 26, OBA 19
Blackwell rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma Bible Academy 26-19 at Commitment Field.
Bodie Boydstun had put the Trojans up 19-14 late in the fourth quarter when he threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Conner Colby.
However, Worthy Shephard, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, led the Maroons back in the final stanza. He put Blackwell back on top with a 1-yard scoring pass to Nat Hindmen, and added an insurance score on a 6-yard run with 2:35 left in the game.
OBA led 13-6 at the half, as Jett Cheatham scored on a 10-yard run in the first period, and Boydstun ran for 5 yards in the second.
The Trojans, 1-1, are at home next week against Newkirk.
KINGFISHER 45, CHISHOLM 8
KINGFISHER — Cade Stephenson scored four touchdowns to lead Kingfisher to a 45-8 win over Chisholm.
Stephenson scored on runs of 8, 55 and 11 yards, and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass From Jax Sternberger. Stephenson ran for 134 yards and caught two passes for 31 yards.
Sternberger also threw touchdown passes of 21 and 61 yards to Jarrett Birdwell, who ended the game with 128 receiving yards.
Chisholm's only touchdown came in the second period on a 4-yard run by Bryce Patton.
The Yellowjackets led 14-0 after one period and 35-8 at the half.
The Longhorns, 1-1, are at home against Perkins-Tryon next week. Kingfisher, 2-1, is off next week.
TIMBERLAKE 56, WAUKOMIS 6
HELENA — Ethan Jenlink threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as Class C's top-ranked Timberlake cruised to a 56-6 win over Waukomis.
Jenlink ran 5 yards for the opening touchdown and threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Dylan Schulp, 13 and 52 yards to Merric Judd and 11 yards to Dalton Leierer. Jenlink completed 10 of 12 passes for 250 yards.
J.J. Pippin ran for two touchdowns, covering 99 and 7 yards. He ended up with 129 yards on just four carries.
The Tigers' other touchdown came on a 72-yard punt return by Judd in the third quarter to end the game on the 45-point mercy rule.
Waukomis' only touchdown came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Ricky Woodruff.
Timberlake, 3-0, is dle next week. The Chiefs, 0-3, play at Pioneer.
MEDFORD 38, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 28
KREMLIN — Isaac Koehn and Tate Schuermann connected on four touchdown passes and Medford beat Kremlin-Hillsdale, 38-28.
The dynamic duo scored on pass plays from Koehn to Schuermann covering 54, 73, 3 and 41 yards. Koehn also added a 1-yard run for a touchdown.
Nic Snodgrass scored three times for the Broncs, on runs of 23, 3 and 23 yards. Maddox Myers also scored for K-H on a 1-yard run.
The Cardinals rolled up 438 yards of total offense, 151 rushing and 287 passing. The Broncs had 365 yards, 292 on the ground.
Medford, 1-1, play at Pond Creek-Hunter next week. The Broncs, 1-2, are at Seiling.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46, RINGWOOD 0
COVINGTON — Weston Carl and Parker Smith combined for five touchdown passes to lead Covington-Douglas to a 46-0 win over Ringwood.
Carl threw scoring passes of 19 yards to James Kroll and 23 yards to Smith in the first period as the Wildcats went up 22-0.
Later in the game, Smith threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to Christian Tarango, 10 yards to Gavin Hooten-Beckhan and 25 yards to Drake Daugherty.
A.J. Kegin scored on a 50-yard run, and Tristen Griffin added a 9-yard scoring run for the Wildcats.
C-D, 2-1, is at home against Deer Creek-Lamont next week. The Red Devils, 0-2, are at Waynoka.
CANTON 49, BEAVER 0
CANTON — Seth Bromlow scored five touchdowns as Canton shut out Beaver 49-0.
Bromlow scored on a 55-yard fumble return and runs of 40, 20 40 and 8 yards.
The Tigers added two other fumble recoveries for touchdowns, with Jacob Rutz returning one 90 yards for a score and Johnny Burton falling on a loose ball in the end zone for the other.
The other Canton score came on a little-seen 25-yard drop kick field goal by Burton.
The game ended in the third period on the 45-point mercy rule.
Canton, 3-0, is idle next week.
GARBER 64, DEPEW 14
DEPEW — Shawn Martin, Ty Chester and T.J. Bennett combined for seven touchdowns as Garber rolled to a 64-14 win at Depew.
Bennett scored three times on runs of 49, 1 and 50 yards. He ended up with 174 yards rushing. Martin scored on cross-country runs of 73 and 86 yards, ending up with 177 yards on just six carries. Chester's scoring rush covered 15 and 5 yards.
Nate Moore scored on a 5-yard run, and Trenton Hoopes tallied from 33 yards for the Wolverines.
As a team, Garber ran for 566 yards and threw for another 84.
The Wolverines, 2-0, are at home against Coyle next week.
ALVA 14, FAIRVIEW 6
FAIRVIEW — Alva rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Fairview 14-6.
Kaden Slater scored on a 4-yard run and Samuel Houston's point-after gave the Goldbugs the lead, and Gavin Perez capped the scoring with a 60-yard run to ice the game for Alva.
Fairview had scored on a 12-yard pass from Brenner Fortune to Austin Houk in the first period.
Alva and Fairview, both 1-2, are idle next week.
SEILING 40, OKEENE 12
OKEENE — After spotting Okeene an early lead, Seiling scored the next six touchdown on the way to a 40-12 win over the Whippets.
Bryson Gore scored on runs of 60, 68 and 36 yards for the Wildcats and also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Taylin Gilchrist. Gilchrist also scored on a 67-yard run.
Cody Pester added a 20-yard touchdown run for Seiling.
Erik Gutierrez gave Okeene an early 6-0 lead when he scored on a 1-yard run, but the Whippets didn't score again until Curtis Harjo ran in from 12 yards out in the fourth period.
Seiling 1-1, is at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale next week. Okeene, 0-3, hosts Sharon-Mutual.
RUSH SPRINGS 45, WATONGA 18
RUSH SPRINGS — Rush Springs defeated Watonga 45-18 in the Eagles' opening game of the season.
Watonga, 0-1, is at home next week against Minco.
BUFFALO 52, POND CREEK-HUNTER 26
POND CREEK — Colton Eskew ran for four touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 52-26 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Eskew scored on runs of 12, 7, 21 and 54 yards for the Bison, who scored 30 points in the second period.
John Theophilus scored twice for the Panthers on catches of 60 and 26 yards from Corbin Burnham.
Zander Clayton scored on a 1-yard run for PC-H, while Vagan Clayton scored on an 11-yard run.
The Panthers couldn't stop Buffalo's rushing attack, which chewed up 397 yards. The Panthers totaled 350 yards of their own, with 238 coming through the air.
The Panthers, 1-1,are at home against Medford next week.
