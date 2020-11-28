HELENA — J.J. Pippin ran for four touchdowns and top-ranked Timberlake beat Waynoka 50-30 to earn a spot in the Class C semifinals.
The Tigers, 12-0, play Buffalo next week. Buffalo beat Saskawa 60-14.
Pippin, who rushed for 253 yards, scored on runs of 2, 4, 2 and 56 yards.
The Railroaders, who came into the game ranked No. 5, hung around early, tying the game at 8-8 and moving to within 16-14 early in the second. The Tigers, though, scored the next 28 points to extend their lead to 44-14 in the third period.
Waynoka again narrowed the deficit to 44-20 in the fourth, but Pippin’s final touchdown put the game away.
Ethan Jenlink threw for Timberlake’s other touchdowns — 24 yards to Dalton Leierer and 37 yards to Merric Judd.
Casen Olson ran 4 yards for one Waynoka touchdown and threw scoring passes of 10 and 8 yards to Kooper Rich, and 9 yards to Teegun Allison.
Jenlink threw for 171 yards for the Tigers, who rolled up 488 yards total offense. Judd had 117 yards receiving.
Olson threw for 89 yards for the Railroaders, and Robert Perot ran for 125.
Waynoka ends the season 10-2. Timberlake had not played since Nov. 5, advancing in the playoffs with forfeit wins over Foyil and Oaks Mission.
MTN. VIEW-GOTEBO 76, MEDFORD 28
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Second-ranked Mountain View-Gotebo proved to be too much for Medford as the Tigers rolled to a 76-28 win in the Class C playoffs.
The Tigers led 20-0 after one period, but Medford was able to cut the deficit to 26-14 in the second on the strength of a pair of touchdown passes of 4 and 1 yard from Isaac Koehn to Tate Schuermann.
A 55-yard scoring run by Drake McMillan later in the quarter pulled the Cardinals to 34-20, but the Tigers scored the final 20 points of the half to lead 54-20 at the intermission.
Koehn threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Schuermann in the third period, but Mountain View-Gotebo was able to end the game on the mercy rule.
McMillan ended the game with 82 yards rushing for Medford, while Koehen passed for 208 yards. Schuermann caught 14 passes for 152 yards and the three touchdowns.
The Cardinals end the season 9-3 and saw a four-game winning streak snapped. It was the most wins in a season for Medford since the 2007 team went 10-3.
DEWAR 54,
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 6
DEWAR — Covington-Douglas couldn’t keep up Friday against top-ranked Dewar and lost a 54-6 decision to the Dragons in the Class B playoffs.
The Dragons led 18-0 after one period and were up 26-0 in the second before Parker Smith scored the Wildcats’ only points on a 98-yard run.
Shawn Maxwell scored four touchdowns for Dewar, including the touchdown in the third period that ended the game on the mercy rule.
Covington-Douglas managed just 144 total yards, while Dewar ran for 396 yards to go along with 127 passing.
“I’m proud of them,” Wildcats coach Brian Smith said. “We ran into a team that’s probably going to win it or have a good chance. They are the best team we have seen this year.”
The Wildcats close out the campaign 9-3.
HOLLAND HALL 52, KINGFISHER 21
TULSA — Second-ranked Holland Hall remained undefeated after beating Kingfisher 52-21 in the Class 3A playoffs.
The loss ended Kingfisher’s season at 8-4. The Yellowjackets came into the game ranked No. 7.
Cade Stephenson scored on a 1-yard run for Kingfisher in the first period, and Aaron DelaTorre’s extra point tied the game at 7-7. However, Holland Hall scored the next 38 points to put the game away.
Kingfisher, which trailed 17-7 after one and 38-7 at the half, didn’t score again until Mason Mecklenburg ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the third period to make the score 45-14.
Jarret Birdwell scored Kingfisher’s final touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Stephenson.
Kingfisher managed just 231 yards total offense, with just 91 rushing on 45 carries, just more than 2 yards a carry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.