Thursday’s games
County
Cherokee (3-6, 2-2) at Pond Creek-Hunter (6-3, 3-1) — KXLS (95.7 FM)
Friday’s games
County
Enid (3-6, 1-5) at Broken Arrow (6-3, 5-1) — KCRC (1390 AM)
Alva (3-6, 2-4) at Chisholm (0-9, 0-6)
Hollis (3-4) at OBA (8-1)
Covington-Douglas (5-4, 3-1) at Pioneer (7-1, 4-0)
Okeene (3-6, 2-2) at Waukomis (0-9, 0-4)
Ringwood (8-1, 4-0) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (4-5, 1-3)
11-man
Anadarko (4-5, 4-2) at Kingfisher (6-3, 4-2)
Hennessey (6-3, 3-3) at Luther (5-1, 5-4)
Hinton (6-2, 2-2) at Watonga (6-3, 1-3)
Hooker (9-0, 6-0) at Fairview (9-0, 6-0)
8-man
Bluejacket (8-1, 5-1) at Timberlake (9-0, 7-0)
Canton (3-6, 0-4) at Balko-Forgan (8-1, 3-1)
Copan (1-8, 1-5) at DCLA (1-8, 1-5)
Welch (7-2, 3-3) at Medford (3-5, 3-3) — KXLS (95.7 FM)
