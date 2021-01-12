After playing just two games so far this season, the Enid Plainsmen basketball team will be taking an unplanned break.
Plainsmen head coach Curtis Foster confirmed Tuesday that the team will have to quarantine after a person affiliated with the team came back with a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. Foster declined to state whether it was a player.
Enid was coming off its first win of the season, 70-47 over Hoops For Christ, on Monday in their first game at Enid’s new gym. Taye Sullivan had 26 points and Cam Mathis had 24 in Enid’s rout of the Warriors. The win evened Enid’s record at 1-1.
Foster said the team was preparing for its trip to Midwest City for a game Tuesday night when the team got word of the positive test.
“We were about 2-3 hours from heading out to the game,” Foster said.
He said if everything goes accordingly with the quarantine the team is hopeful to play on Jan. 19 in a home game against OKC Storm. It will also be senior night and the official opening of the new gym. After that, the Plainsmen are slated to play in the Deer Creek (Edmond) tournament Jan. 21-23.
Foster said Monday’s opponent, HFC, has been notified of the Plainsmen’s positive test.
The Plainsmen had a busy slate of games scheduled for this week, with a couple of late additions. After Tuesday they were scheduled to play Friday at Putnam City North and then return home Saturday against Tulsa-based Green Country home school team.
Those games are now all canceled.
It also means the team cannot practice or hold team activities. Foster said contact will be maintained online with the team.
While disappointed to not be able to play, Foster was taking it in stride.
“It’s not just getting us,” he said. “Everybody is looking for ball games at the last minute. We had another team (Choctaw) going through the same thing. It’s kind of like Russian roulette when it’s your time to come up.
“The numbers are up so high, I guess it was just time to get us. We’re not in a bubble and everybody has to go someplace and do something.”
He said Enid is doing everything it can to keep everybody safe.
“Everybody, from the athletic director to our custodians, are doing what they can to keep us safe and keep us playing,” he said. “We just have to make sure the guys keep their heads up and come back on the 19th for the opening of the facilities and we’ll be able to hopefully play.”
