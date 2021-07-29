ENID, Okla. — Traffic should avoid the areas of East Broadway Avenue and East Maine Street between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, as the roads will be closed in preparation for the Second annual Enid Stampede Youth and Adult Triathlon.
The Enid Police Department will be at the event to help coordinate the flow of traffic, but volunteers are needed to make sure racers know where they’re going. Still, the event’s organizer, Dr. Jon Mills, said he wants drivers to be cautious and avoid the streets that competitors will be racing on.
Mills said he’s particularly worried about cars driving under the East Maine Bridge, which is a tunnel that drivers often take to avoid waiting on the train.
“Cars really should refrain from taking the East Main Bridge during those hours and either wait the train out or go somewhere else, because I just don’t want cars on the course,” Mills said. “I’m trying to guarantee the safest bike course possible, especially for the little kids.”
There will be two volunteer meetings leading up to the race at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at Champlin Pool.
The event will be open to competitors as young as 5 or six 6 old all the way up to 81 years old. Participants will be divided up by age group with the youngest competitors competing in a 50-meter swim, a 1 mile bike ride and a half mile run.
The adults will have a 400 meter swim, 10-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Mills is asking Enid residents who live on streets where the race will be taking place to try to refrain from driving between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
“There will be several police officers along the course to help traffic cross when it’s safe or go around the course on the other side of NOC or the other side of downtown.” Mills said.
The adult race will begin with the swimming portion at Champlin Pool. Competitors will then get on their bikes and ride for roughly five miles east on East Maine Street and then on East Broadway Avenue until they get to the NOC Enid campus, where they’ll loop back west. They’ll make this loop back to Champlin Pool twice and then run a two mile down-and-back on East Maine Street all the way to North Fifth Street.
The event is one of many organized by Dr. Jon Mills and the northwest triathlon community. Mills said the event will be a fund raiser for the EHS swim team, Aquatic Center of Enid swim team and the Chisholm cross country and track teams.
He said last year the event raised around $3,000 for each of the programs. A triathlon enthusiast since 2010, Mills said he saw the race as an opportunity to allow kids to learn to love triathlons as well. Enid has hosted the Willow Lake Triathlon for over 30 years, but Mills said the routing of the swimming and biking portions of the event made it too dangerous for kids.
“I’m trying to inspire northwest Oklahoma to catch the ‘tri-bug’ too and just do one and do another and just keep on going until you’re looking for more and more races to do.” he said.
The event will officially begin at 7 a.m. with the six to eight year old age group and finishing with the adults at 8 a.m.
