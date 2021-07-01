Growing up in Pond Creek, Dr. Val Gene Iven always thought he’d end up working on a farm.
Iven came from a line of farmers on both sides of his family, and has fond memories of spending his childhood on his family’s land. Iven wasn’t meant to be a farmer though, he had terrible allergies, which forced him to spend a lot of time in doctors offices during his childhood.
One pediatrician, Dr. Robert Shuttee, would eventually spark his interest in the field of medicine and become a sort of role model.
Today, Iven oversees all of Oklahoma State’s athletics teams as the director of sports medicine, and is playing a key role in helping the athletic department navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Oklahoma State football team made it the entire season without losing a starter due to a positive COVID case.
Iven and his staff were faced with a completely new challenge when the sports world was shut down in March of 2020. With so little known at the time, the staff tried to learn everything they could about the virus and began developing protocols for testing athletes and preventing them from contracting it.
When athletes did test positive for COVID, Iven and his staff were tasked with making sure the athletes were quarantined and received cardiac screening after they had been quarantined to ensure they were healthy to play again.
Information was constantly changing, which meant he needed to stay up to date and communicate with other schools to formulate the best plan to keep the athletes safe and prevent them from missing any time on the field.
“We all knew that there were more unknowns than there were knowns, and that was the challenge moving forward — to make sure that we’d be able to continue to have success and allow kids to play, but recognizing that their health was our priority,” he said. “We couldn’t push forward if we were aware of any unknown or undue risk that we didn’t want to expose them to.”
By the time the football season was about to begin, Iven said he felt confident in the protocols they had put in place, particularly when it came to travel, which was the toughest challenge for his staff.
“I knew we had put together really thorough, good protocols. I knew there was nothing we hadn’t thought of from the standpoint of how we traveled,” Iven said.
The team took eight buses to away games instead of the typical four. They had strict rules on which athletes were allowed to sit next to who according to their most recent positive test. They also monitored all the team’s rooming lists to ensure that they were minimizing each player’s chances of getting the virus.
On the Monday of the football team’s first game of the season, the team had zero positive cases, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy went in front of the media to praise Iven’s COVID response.
“We’re sitting here at zero,” Gundy said. “I mean (Dr. Val Gene Iven) has been unbelievable. I mean the guy should write a book on how to handle the virus.”
Iven said the success couldn’t have come without a lot of help from everyone.
“It was a true team effort from our operations people and athletic training staff to make it happen. Coach Gundy was out there every day reminding the kids that it was a behavioral issue from the standpoint of what they had to do to make this work.
“They’re the ones that get the credit, because they’re the ones that bought in and had to show up three times a week for testing, and had to recognize that if they were positive they were gonna be placed in quarantine or isolation depending on if they had been contact-traced or if they were positive themselves. I think they wanted to play and they wanted to keep themselves healthy. At that point it was just a matter of everyone buying into the concept of what we were trying to accomplish,” Iven said.
Despite the success, Iven and his staff have to continue to adapt their COVID protocols as time has gone on. Last Friday, NC State was a game away from the College World Series Finals, before being disqualified due to eight positive COVID cases.
“As you’ve seen here in the last week, COVID isn’t completely in the rear-view mirror,” he said.
Presently, he and his staff will be keeping a close eye on the Delta variant, which is more easily transmitted than the original form of the virus, and is being reported across the U.S. With many of the school’s athletes at home for the summer, Iven said the potential for having another outbreak will shoot back up when students begin arriving in August.
“All of those are kind of the formula for returning infected people to campus and the concern now is with the variants, and particularly the Delta variant and how it seems to be affecting that 18-25 year old age range and that’s the group that has been among the most reluctant to get vaccinated.”
Most sports medicine departments in the NCAA have agreed on a goal of 85% vaccination for their teams, according to Iven. He said his staff has been encouraging student athletes to get vaccinated and is tracking the team’s numbers as they become available. Iven said he expects a more accurate picture of the team’s vaccination rates when athletes begin returning to school in August.
Iven, who did his undergraduate at Oklahoma State before enrolling in Oklahoma’s College of Medicine, returned to his alma mater in 2007 after 13 years as a team physician for the Tennessee men’s athletics department where he got to work with Peyton Manning.
Wanting to combine his love for sports and medicine, Iven became the first person to pursue sports medicine at Oklahoma as a fellow in 1992 and has already seen significant changes to his field over the last 30 years.
“We’ve gone through leaps and bounds of growing knowledge in terms of concussion management and all the things that we do nowadays with nutritional support services, all the ways that we manage and screen during our pre-participation exams, a lot of surgical approaches and non-surgical approaches have changed and they’ve continued to change, the issues change. It’s so encompassing,” he said.
Iven still calls Pond Creek and the Enid area home. His brother, Van Shea Iven was a sports reporter for Channel 4 and now works for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Asscoation. His mother, Mary Ann Iven moved to Enid several years back where she still lives today.
“That’s our home, when that’s your home you never forget where you came from really if your childhood was meaningful to you and certainly mine was,” Iven said.
