Week One kicked off with a few Thursday night games throughout the area, with teams looking to move to 2-0 and some looking for the elusive first win of the 2023 campaign.
Pond Creek-Hunter 60, DCLA 12
Pond Creek-Hunter only needed one half to dispatch of DCLA and move to 1-1 on the season.
The Panthers were aided by over 295 yards rushing including multiple touchdowns from senior Harrison Stapleton and back-to-back pick-sixes in the second quarter.
Ashton Banks returned one to the house as Pond Creek-Hunter defeated DCLA to drop the Eagles to 1-1 on the season.
The Panthers held DCLA to 85 yards of offense and eight first downs, while gaining over 300 yards and 19 first downs in the win.
The team combined for over 11 yards of penalties.
Covington-Douglas 60, Medford 12
Ford Smith passed for over 350 yards in the first half as the Wildcats improved to 2-0, gaining over 500 yards of total offense in the win.
C-D shut out Medford in the second half.
Gavin Hooten ran in a touchdown and caught three from Smith in the win.
Miguel Tarango also scored twice for C-D.
The Wildcats limited Medford to 152 yards of offense — 130 of those in the air — and gained 18 first downs.
Medford’s Talon Duncan scored on a 90-yard kick return in the first half.
Medford moves to 0-1 with the loss.
