Ponca City got the points in crunch time in sweeping the Enid volleyball team, 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-22), Thursday night at the EHS Competitive Gym to drop the Pacers to 1-10 for the season.
The Lady Wildcats scored the last point of the first set, the last five points of the second set and the last two points of the third set as the two teams played to almost an even keel.
“Sometimes it’s your day and sometimes it isn’t,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “Our hitting was terrible. We gave them almost 20 points in our hitting errors — that’s almost an entire game we allowed on our own mistakes. We had some good moments, but they didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves.”
Addi Polesky had 10 kills, one ace and five digs. Loren Simpson had seven kills and one assist. Lauren Jackson had six kills, nine assists, two digs and one block. Kynslee Rogers had 14 assists, one dig and four aces.
Mariah Chavez was credited with one assist, one kill and seven digs. Savannah Crawford had two kills and one block. Emma Sullivan had two kills and one dig. Bailey Daniel had two kills. Maddie Lippard had two digs.
Watts did single out Baylee Ross, who came off the bench to have one kill and one ace.
“She had some good blocks and good touches,” Watts said.
The first set was tied six times and the second set 12 times and third once. The biggest lead in any set was five points.
“We didn’t dig ourselves in a hole like did against Piedmont,” Watts said. “We hung with them. We’re still a young team that is learning every day.”
EHS will go to Yukon Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.