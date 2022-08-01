Addison Polesky was a triple jump state champion and volleyball player in Alaska. Now, thanks to her father’s promotion in the military, she is a Pacer.
Her dad ranked up to chief senior master sergeant and got orders to head to Enid.
Polesky says her family arrived in Enid about a month ago from Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.
“Alaska is very cold, obviously,” she said. “There are not a lot of people so you kinda know everyone. It has a small town feel.”
Polesky arrived from Alaska amid a heatwave. The high in her previous home was around 70 or 80 degrees.
Polesky played at the varsity level in Alaska as a freshman and will continue to play varsity for the Pacers, coach Gabe Watts said.
“Everyone on the team seems nice,” she said. “Everyone here has been so welcoming to me and has been helping me get used to the change. The town itself is nice too. It’s different, but so far it’s been good.”
Polesky has been impressed by the facilities at Enid High, namely the gym.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s so nice, the court and everything about it is so nice compared to my old school.”
The transition to Enid was a big one for Polesky on the court also, but she said she has been aided by Watts.
“He is a great coach,” she said. “He has been really nice and has been helping me get used to how things are run here. It’s a lot different than what I’m used to.”
She has also developed a strong bond with her new Pacer teammates.
“We are all getting along really well,” Polesky said. “We are all super close. I feel like I’ve known them for so long. They have all been so nice and have been a lot of fun.”
