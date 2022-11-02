Due to weather, multiple games this week have been moved up to Thursday. All dates and times are subject to change. All dates and times were correct as of press time on Wednesday. All Thursday games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
Cherokee (3-1, 4-5) atRingwood (3-1, 4-5)
A home playoff berth will be on the line at 7 p.m. Friday when Cherokee visits Ringwood. The game will decide second place in District B-2.
The winner would take second and would host the third-place finisher from B-1 (Turpin or Balko-Forgan). The loser would have to go to the B-1 runner-up (Turpin or Balko) for the first round.
Both teams have found their offenses in the district season after a slow start in non-district play.
Cherokee has scored 50 or more points in posting three straight wins. Ringwood has scored 70 or more points (70 against Pond Creek-Hunter and 76 against Garber) in back-to-back weeks.
Cherokee quarterback Kai McHenry has run for 21 touchdowns and thrown for six more. Ringwood quarterback Jaxon Meyer has run for five scores and thrown for two more.
Cherokee leads the 8-man series, 11-6 but the Red Devils won last season, 36-6.
Buffalo (4-2, 5-4) at DCLA (0-6, 0-9)
Buffalo can clinch third place in District C-1 with a win over the Eagles on Thursday night. Buffalo will be trying to bounce back from a 54-6 loss to No. 2-ranked Waynoka last season.
Quarterback Dawson Scott has accounted for all five of DCLA’s touchdowns this season — four runs and one pass.
DCLA leads the 8-man series, 3-1. The Eagles won the last meeting, 55-42 in 2015.
Kingfisher (4-2, 6-3) at Anadarko (4-2, 4-5),
Thursday’s game will decide third place in District 3A-1. The winner will go to the second place finisher in 3A-2, the loser must play the 3A-1 champion on the road.
Kingfisher has won two straight and is coming off its second 50-plus scoring night of the season (52-6 over North Rock Creek). Anadarko is coming off a 45-6 loss to Metro Christian.
The Yellowjackets, in their four district wins, have held opponents to 57 yards or less on the ground. Kingfisher quarterback Jax Sternberger has scored eight touchdowns and has thrown for 12 more.
The Warriors lead the series, 4-2, including a 54-14 rout last season.
Alva (2-4, 3-6) at Perry (2-4, 3-6)
The season finale on Thursday for both teams. Perry broke a four-game losing streak by beating Chisholm, 35-22 last week. The Goldbugs have dropped two straight, including a 20-14 decision to OCS last week.
Perry leads the series 17-15 since 1970. The Maroons have won the last four meetings, including 37-7 last season.
Timberlake (5-1, 8-1) at Medford (4-2, 5-4)
The No. 4-ranked and visiting Tigers have all but clinched second place in District C-1, but look to finish the regular season strong on Friday.
The only way the Tigers wouldn’t finish second is if they lost to the Cardinals and winless DCLA upset Buffalo.
If Medford and Buffalo both win there would be a three-way tie for second, but the Tigers have enough tiebreaker points (63 to 17 for Buffalo and 21 for Medford) that would get the second spot. The lowest Timberlake could have would be 48. The most Buffalo could have is 32 compared to 36 for Medford.
Timberlake has won three straight since a 44-32 loss to No. 2-ranked Waynoka on Oct. 7. Merric Judd has scored 24 touchdowns this season. Avery Wallace has thrown for 16 scores and has scored 10 touchdowns. The Tigers allowed only 29 yards in total offense in beating Sharon-Mutual, 46-0 last week for their fourth shutout of the season.
Medford is coming off back-to-back losses to Waynoka (72-26) and Buffalo, 34-6.
Timberlake has won the last 10 meetings and leads the series, 10-5. The Tigers won last season, 50-0 — the eighth straight time they have scored 50 or more points against the Cardinals.
Hennessey (4-2, 6-3) at Newkirk (4-2, 5-4)
Friday’s game will decide third-place in District 2A-1 with the winner going to the 2A-2 runner-up and the loser having to travel to the 2A-2 champion.
The visiting Eagles had a four-game winning streak broken by No. 3-ranked Millwood, 58-22 last week. Quarterback Titan Hix has ran for nine scores and thrown for one more the last two weeks.
Newkirk is coming off wins over Perry (40-19) and Blackwell (56-7).
Hennessey leads the series, 11-4, including a 36-28 victory last season.
Fairview (6-0, 9-0) at Merritt (2-4, 3-6)
The Yellowjackets are looking to complete their second straight 10-0 regular season. They have won 19 straight regular season games and look to extend that to 20 on Friday.
Fairview quarterback Jax Bernard threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-6 rout of Burns Flat-Dill City last week. It was the eighth time the Yellowjackets have scored 40 or more points in a game this season.
Fairview leads the series, 4-0, including 44-20 victory last season.
Hinton (1-3, 5-4) at Watonga (0-4, 2-6)
The homesteading Eagles are trying to break a six-game losing streak on Friday night after opening the season at 2-0. Hinton played defending state champion Cashion tough before falling, 19-4 last week.
Watonga leads the series, 12-2, but the Comets won last season, 52-12.
Garber (0-4, 4-5) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-4, 1-8)
Both teams will be looking to get right on Thursday night and finish the regular season on a strong note, despite neither being able to make it into the playoffs.
Garber comes in on a four-game losing streak, last winning on Sep. 30 against Yale. Over those four games, Garber has scored 31 points per game, but have allowed 56 per game.
Meanwhile, Kremlin-Hillsdale, in the first season under head coach James Worley, have lost eight games in a row after beating DCLA in the season opener.
Over the eight games, Kremlin-Hillsdale has scored six points per game and has been shut out three times.
Garber won the last matchup, 50-0 in 2019.
Covington-Douglas (3-1, 7-2) at Okeene (1-3, 4-5)
This game Friday night could have major impacts in the Class B-3 playoff race. With a Okeene win and a Canton loss, Okeene will make the playoffs.
C-D suffered its first loss since the season opener last week to Seiling while Okeene has lost three games in a row.
Both teams will want to go into the playoffs with a win, but the win would mean much more to Okeene as C-D is already firmly in the playoffs.
