Garber's seniors are feeling a little bit of redemption as the 6-2 Wolverines prepare to host 0-8 Foyil in a 7 p.m. first round Class B playoff game Friday.
It's the first time the Wolverines have hosted a first round playoff game since the state championship season of 2009. The six wins are their most since Garber went 8-3 in 2014.
Garber had seasons of 2-9, 2-7 and 4-7 in the seniors' previous three seasons.
"We do feel a sense of urgency,'' said Garber coach Koy Hughes about his junior-senior oriented team. "We have a chance (with win over Foyil and Davenport next week) of equalling the amount of wins they had as freshmen, sophomores and juniors combined. They have had a season that deserved and we hope to continue this for awhile.''
Foyil has been outscored 408-76 this season. It has not scored more than two touchdowns in any one game and has allowed 40 or more points in seven games. Its closest game was a 28-12 loss to Drumright last week.
"We feel like we match up well and it's a pretty good game to prepare for next week,'' Hughes said. "We can't take them too lightly. Anything can happen in the playoffs. We have to be ready to go.''
Foyil has produced one ex-NFL star (Josh Brown), but has had losing seasons in seven of the last eight years. It went 8-3 in 2018.
"This is a dangerous team because they have nothing to lose,'' Hughes said.
The Wolverines have won three of their last four games. They have lost only to Pioneer, 68-34 in a game they led late in the third quarter and Covington-Douglas, 42-36 where a furious second half comeback just fell short.
"If we can play like we did in the first half against Pioneer and the second half against Covington-Douglas, we can make some noise in the playoffs,'' Hughes said.
Garber has been averaging 290.6 yards rushing per game and another 146.1 passing this season. Tydonte Chester, who missed last season with injuries, has scored 19 touchdowns. T.J. Bennett has thrown for 16 touchdowns and has run for another eight.
"Tydonte has definitely been our workhorse,'' Hughes said. "It's taken two or three guys to take him down. Shawn Martin has been an excellent change of pace back.T.J. has been our rock, our leader. He's our offensive MVP. He has gotten us in the right formations. I have as much confidence in T.J. as any player that I have coached.''
Fullback Carter Schovanec, one of the few sophomores playing, has been a solid lead blocker. He even lined up at center for a few series when Gunner Sharp had to go out with helmet problems. Sharp will be back at guard Friday with Colby Skaggs back in the lineup. Devin Dalton, who had been starting at guard, will be part of the rotation, Hughes said.
The Wolverines are 12-18 in first-round games since 1970. They have lost their last five first-round games, including a 46-0 loss to eventual state champion Shattuck in 2019. They have not met Foyil in the 8-man playoffs.
Kremlin-Hillsdale travels to Balko-Forgan
Kremlin-Hillsdale will not be facing a stranger when the 3-7 Broncs travel to 5-4 Balko-Forgan for a Class B first round game.
The Broncs and Bison were district opponents in 2016 and 2017 with Kremlin-Hillsdale winning both games, 56-26 in 2016 and 60-24 in 2017.
Kremlin-Hillsdale has been outscored 132-8 during a three-game losing streak. They scored their lone touchdown over that period with a 4-yard run by Nic Snodgrass in last week's 50-8 loss to Ringwood.
"The last few weeks, whether it's turnovers or bad blocking, it's done us in,'' said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. "We got to fix that and be able to move the ball on the ground against them and see what happens. We have to do better on our blocking and sustain drives. Once again, if we can put together a full game and play up to our potential, we can have a good game with somebody.''
Balko-Forgan, which moved up from Class C, is coming off a 28-10 win over Seiling and a 50-22 win over Canton. Kremlin-Hillsdale lost at Seiling, 46-0 on Sept. 18.
Quarterback Jaden Hall was seven of 14 for 126 yards and one touchdown against Seiling. He ran for 182 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. Mason Romjue caught five passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.
"Their quarterback is big and fast and can throw the ball,'' Severin said. "We have to be able to contain him.''
Snodgrass has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Maddox Myers has thrown for six scores and ran for three more. Kremlin-Hillsdale will be without receiver Andrew Wheeler (five touchdowns), who broke a collarbone against Ringwood.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Broncs are 14-6 in first-round games since 1973. It is 1-1 against the Bison in the postseason with a 54-28 win on their way to the state championship in 1987 and a 42-26 loss in 1990 — the year the Bison won the Class C state crown. The Bison have won five state championships.
The Broncs, who finished fifth in District B-2, were aided by the OSSAA's new rule for 2020 which let everyone in the playoffs.
"A lot of people out there are saying we really didn't make the playoffs,'' Severin said. "The rule is what it is. We're in the playoffs no matter how you look at it. A win would really help with our morale going into next year. It helps our younger guys to have another week of practice. It's exciting.''
The winner travels to Cherokee next week.
