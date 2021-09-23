After finishing with double-digit wins and a trip to the Class B semifinals in 2020, the Mustangs are hoping they have what it takes to make a deeper playoff run this season.
Last year, two of their four losses came to Laverne, including a 38-12 loss in the fourth round of the playoffs. The Tigers advanced to the state title game, but fell to Dewar 38-20. It was Pioneer’s first trip to the semifinals since 2005, Laverne hadn’t made it that far in the playoffs since 2017, but has won three state titles in the last decade.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23,the Mustangs will face the second-ranked Tigers again, at Pioneer High School.
“We’re excited about the challenge that’s being presented in front of us,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “We’ve got to be ready to go.”
Overstreet said he likes to see his teams play the toughest teams in non-district play, because it allows them to see how they stack up against their competition. The Mustangs (3-0) were expecting to have a better understanding of how well they stack up after playing Cherokee in their second game of the season.
But with Cherokee missing several key starters in the game, Pioneer was able to runaway with it by scoring early, and ended it in a 46-0 mercy-rule win. Cherokee (1-3) has already exceed its number of losses from last season.
That’s not to say the Mustangs are unproven, they returned five players on offense and six on defense including All-District linebackers Dakota Wingo and Robert Newberg. Sophomore quarterback Ty Parker has fit in well with the Mustangs’ offensive attack in his first season as the starter.
Last week against Waukomis, Parker ran for a 49-yard touchdown and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass.
“We’re a seasoned team, the boys know what big games are, they know how to keep their energy in check,” Oversteet said.
Cherokee was one of two teams to beat Laverne last season, taking the season opener 28-20. This season the Tigers blanked the Chiefs 46-0.
The Mustangs are on a six-game losing streak to Laverne.
The Tigers are returning six offensive starters from a team that averaged 45 points per game in 2020. Senior quarterback Peyton Freeman returns alongside running back Houston Bockelman.
“For us to beat Laverne, we’ve got to be a family, we’ve got to play as one,” Overstreet said. “If somebody messes up, we’ve got to keep going.
“There aren’t gonna be any fingers being pointed, we’ve got to pick our brothers up and know that we’ve got the next play. Let’s focus on that and let’s move on.”
The game will be live streamed online at skordle.com and will be broadcast over the radio on 95.7 KXLS.
Waukomis at C-D, Friday, 7 p.m. — The Chiefs are looking for their first win of the season, when it travels to Covington-Douglas.
The Wildcats broke a three game losing streak last week in a 46-0 win over Deer Creek-Lamont on the road. Ford Smith threw four touchdown passes in the game and scored another on the ground.
Waukomis has played a difficult non-district schedule, but has struggled to remain competitive. It’s closest loss came in the season opener against Waynoka, 56-36.
Pond Creek-Hunter at Garber, Friday, 7 p.m. — The Panthers have already matched last seasons win total through its first four games, but will have a difficult time going up against the Wolverines.
Garber (3-0) has won all of its games in a mercy-rule, behind nine touchdowns from running back Tydonte Chester. The Wolverines defeated Coyle 50-0 last week in a game that ended in the third quarter. Chester scored two touchdowns in the win, including a 50-yard touchdown run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.