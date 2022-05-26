Each team in the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series is stacked with talent, but with that many great athletes, some might get lost in the shuffle. Here are players to watch from each team.
Tate Parker, Pearl River
Top seed Pearl River out of the Gulf District is sixth in Division II with 76 home runs.
Tate Parker leads the team with 16, but also has 56 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Parker hasn’t been caught stealing all season and hits for a .455 average, 15th in the nation.
Parker became Pearl River’s career home runs leader recently, with the 34th of his career.
Eli Hoyt, Madison College
Second seed Madison College won the Midwest Region and leads Division II in both shutouts and ERA.
Eli Hoyt leads the team’s starters with a 1.34 ERA in 40.1 innings. Hoyt has struck out 47 batters this year and has not surrendered a home run. He is 6-1 this season with one complete game under his belt as a freshman.
Bobby Atkinson, Heartland
Third seed Heartland is the Central District champion at 48-8. Heartland leads Division II in runs, doubles, RBI, extra base hits and batting average against.
With 77 RBI and 17 homers, three-hole hitter Bobby Atkinson is the heart of the offense. With a .471 average over 53 games, Atkinson is always a threat. Atkinson’s 77 RBI are the second most in Division II. Atkinson was the MWAC Player of the Year.
Brendan Long, Frederick
Fourth seed Frederick Community College is the Mid-Atlantic District champion coming to Enid at 42-5. It is third in the nation in team ERA at 3.61.
Brendan Long has a 1.25 ERA over 21.2 innings and has not surrendered a hit this season. Long also has 30 strikeouts. Long can be a threat at the plate also with a .344 average and four home runs.
Hunter Lay, Lansing
Fifth seed Lansing won the Great Plains District and comes to Enid at 43-9 on the season.
The Stars are sixth in Division II with 167 stolen bases.
Hunter Lay had 35 of those stolen bases to lead the team and is tied for 14th in the nation. Lay also has 55 RBI and eight homers this season. His 35 stolen bases outweigh his 25 strikeouts this season.
Chase Moseley, Kirkwood
Sixth seed Kirkwood was winner of the North Plains District and is coming to Enid at 43-16.
The Eagles lead the nation in homers with 116 and are second with 556 runs. Chase Moseley leads the Eagles with 21 homers, the second most in the nation. Moseley also has 79 RBI with a .468 average, leading the Eagles in both. Moseley is committed to play at Iowa.
Ethan Moore, Murray State
Seventh seed Murray State won the Plains District and comes to Enid with a 35-24 record. The Aggies are third in Division II in home runs, RBI, extra base hits and walks.
Ethan Moore leads the nation in homers with 24 and is 15th in the nation with 65 RBI. Moore also has 20 doubles.
Moore is committed to Southeastern.
Evan Wickeri, Florida St.-Jacksonville
Eighth seed Florida State-Jacksonville is coming to Enid for the first time after winning the South Atlantic District with a 30-19 record. The BlueWave are eighth in the nation in sac flies. Evan Wickeri leads the team in homers with eight and in RBI with 42.
Wickeri is committed to Barry University.
Sebastian Alexander, Phoenix
Ninth seed Phoenix comes to Enid after winning the West District title with a record of 35-24. The Bears are seventh in Division II in triples with 24. Sebastian Alexander leads the team and is second in the nation with 11 triples. Alexander also is seventh in the nation with 40 stolen bases. Alexander is committed to Coastal Carolina.
Josearmando Diaz, Mercer County
The 10th seed is Mercer County. The East District champions are 34-18 as they head to Enid. The Vikings are second in the nation in triple with 32 and fourth with 602 hits.
Josearmando Diaz leads the Vikings in batting average at .490. Diaz also has 52 RBI and 72 hits, second on the team.
