There was no place like home for the Enid wrestlers Tuesday night against Edmond Santa Fe at the EHS Competition Gym.
The Plainsmen, who lost 71-3 to No. 1 3A Blackwell on the road Thursday, used six falls to come away with a 55-18 rout of the Wolves to even their dual record at 1-1.
EHS got falls from Vinny Vandiver (126), Zach Fortner (132), Leslie Fortner (157), Blake Fuksa (165), Carlos Alvarado (215) and Seth Melvin (285).
Andrew Starzman used a takedown in the last 10 seconds to defeat Byrion Bundge, 3-1, at 144.
Payton Zweifel had a 10-2 major decision over Gavin Horn at 120. Kane Unger (138) and Hector Perez (113) won by forfeits. Santa Fe’s points came on two falls and a forfeit.
“It was a good night for us,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “The kids definitely took notice what they did against Blackwell and made some changes. They came out ready to wrestle.
“We were just a little more aggressive in our mindset in getting prepared and being ready to wrestle. We understood the situation from last week and made the change we needed to. It was good to see them come back from a loss like that. Blackwell is a quality team.”
Holland praised Starzman’s strategy in his narrow win.
“He wrestled a smart match,” he said. “He didn’t force anything. He didn’t let him score on him.”
The wrestlers will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they host the Mid-America Nationals at the Stride Bank Center.
