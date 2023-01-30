Enid’s wrestlers will be keeping an eye on weather reports as the Plainsmen and Pacers prepare to host Putnam City in a 7 p.m. dual Tuesday at the EHS Competitive Gym.
Putnam City canceled activities for Monday after an ice storm hit the Oklahoma City area. EHS coach Trent Holland said the match was still on as of press time.
Holland said if the dual is postponed, he hopes he could reschedule it for early next week. It’s the final scheduled dual of the season.
A win would give the Enid boys (4-5) a .500 record for the season. Putnam City is also 4-5.
The Plainsmen won last year’s boys dual, 40-39 thanks to back-to-back falls by Carlos Alvarado (215) and Seth Melvin (285) in the final two matches.
“It’s always close when we go against them,’’ Holland said. “It goes back and forth. I think we will do well against them.’’
The Plainsmen finished ahead of the Pirates in the recent Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks. Putnam City finished ahead of EHS at the recent Jay Hancock Invitational at Yukon.
Holland hopes the dual can go on as scheduled or at worst rescheduled. There will be a number of JV matches before the varsity dual.
“We’re looking to get some mat time,’’ Holland said. “We need to get those guys out wrestling and working to get better.’’
The girls were 1-2 in a dual with Putnam City last year.
The girls lineup will be Katie Fuksa, 100; Shae Salina, 115; and Ryan Rader, 120.
The boys will go with the same lineup they used in a 75-3 loss to defending state champion Stillwater Friday — Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; Payton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks, 144; Leslie Fortner, 150; Holden Beliele, 157; Blake Fuksa, 165; forfeit, 175; Maddox Hayes, 190; Alvarado, 215 and Melvin, 285.
Melvin was the lone Enid winner against Stillwater.
Enid’s boys should find out their regional assignment this weekend, Holland said. The regionals will be Feb. 17-18.
The girls have been assigned to the Mustang regional Feb. 13-14.
