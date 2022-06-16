The Enid Plainsmen opened the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Qualifier with a 5-4 win over OKC Sandlot Kelley behind good pitching and a three-run triple from Garrett Shull.
The win was the Plainsmen's second in a row as they try to advance through the Connie Mack system in hopes of making an appearance at the national tournament.
Rising senior Jake Kennedy started on the mound for the Plainsmen and pitched the first inning, allowing two hits and striking out a batter.
Karter Simon came on in relief and closed out the game, pitching six innings and giving up nine hits and four runs.
"The pitchers threw just well enough," Enid coach Brad Gore said. "Karter did really good coming on in relief. Karter threw a lot of strikes and we played really good defense. Aidan Robinson had a really nice day at third base.
The Plainsmen scored all their runs in the top of the second inning.
Dallas Goodpasture singled in Seth Carlson. Bennett Percival scored Goodpasture on a grounder a few batters later.
The big blow was Shull's triple, capping the inning.
"We got just enough hits," Gore said.
Sandlot Kelley, however, spread its offense out, scoring three in the fifth and one in the sixth while trailing in hopes of a comeback.
The Plainsmen play again at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Batter's Box White and play Shocker's Red at 5 p.m. Saturday.
