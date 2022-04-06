Enid boys golf coach David Lee all spring has been saying he expects his team to be “very competitive.”
The Plainsmen took that a step further on Tuesday when they won the team championship at their own invitational at Meadowlake Golf Course with a 303, two shots better than Norman and Choctaw.
Sophomore Mason Haley lost in a playoff on the fourth hole with Choctaw’s Sutton McMillan for medalist honors after both shot one-over-par 72s in regulation.
EHS had three others under 80 (Dawson Branstetter, 75; Max Fossett, 77 and Demitrias Farr, 79), which allowed them to throw out Hayden Johnson’s 87. Zack Muller, playing for the Enid Blue team, had an 80.
“We haven’t won a boys tournament in a long time,” Lee said. “The kids ought to be proud of themselves. They have a strong work ethic and it’s nice to see the benefits from all of that hard work. It’s fantastic. We have a bright future ahead of us.”
Haley and McMillan had pars on the first playoff hole, bogeys on the second and pars on the third. McMillan made a 10-foot pressure putt to send the match into a fourth hole.
Haley hit his tee shot to the right of the fairway and hit a tree on his approach. He got on the green in four but just missed a par putt. McMillan chipped to the green on his third shot. He missed his birdie putt but made par for the match.
“At least he made the putt,” Haley said. “I just missed the par putt on four, just missed a chip (going in) on two, just missed the birdie putt on three … those things are going to happen. I just have to be ready for the next one. I tried to go for it (on No. 4), but I hit the tree.”
Haley had an eagle three on No. 6 when he hit a sand wedge to within 15 feet of the hole on his approach and then drained the eagle putt. He had a birdie on the par 3 15th.
He was even going into 17th when he three-putted for a double bogey.
“Other than that, I played OK,” Haley said. “I just couldn’t putt on No. 15.”
Branstetter was one over after 16 holes, thanks to an eagle three on No. 6 and making a 10-footer for a birdie on No. 12. However, he double-bogeyed on No. 17 when he hit into the trees and bogeyed No. 18. He lost in a card playoff for fifth.
“I was pretty happy with my round,” Branstetter said, “but I was frustrated by the last two holes. I could have shot a 70 or 71 if not for that. There’s always regionals (next month at Meadowlake). I’m looking to practice more and doing better.”
Fossett had a birdie three on No. 9, but was not happy with his putting.
“It could have been a lot better,” he said. “I couldn’t get any putts to drop.”
Farr had birdies on No. 6 and on No. 15 where he made a 12-foot putt.
“This was a good confidence builder for me,” he said. “My putting was good and I was hitting my driver really good.”
Johnson, who shot a 73 Monday at Lincoln Park, said he was having trouble with his irons and drives.
“That’s something I have to work on in the future,” he said.
The Plainsmen’s next tournament will be the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference championship at Ponca City on April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.