Enid’s boys can set up a district championship soccer showdown Monday if the Plainsmen (5-0 in 6A-3 and 11-2 overall) can win at Edmond North (3-2, 7-2) in the second half of a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader.
If the Plainsmen win and Jenks beats Stillwater on Tuesday, the two teams will play for the undisputed district championship Friday on Enid’s Senior Night.
A win would ensure the Plainsmen a first round home match for the playoffs. Edmond North is coming off a 2-0 loss to Jenks on Friday.
The Plainsmen beat Putnam City, 1-0 on a goal by Armando Vega in the second overtime.
“This is a crucial matchup,” said Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “It’s a quick turnaround for us, but we’re excited and confident going into the match. We’re going to be in good spirits. We’re going to enjoy Easter with our families. We’ll take this one like we have the others — we take them one at a time knowing if we do that, we can accomplish our goals at the end of the season.”
Enid is 5-0 in district for the first time in the 30-plus-year history of the program.
“That’s huge,” Cabada said, “but we want to be the first to be 6-0 and then 7-0. We expect a dogfight, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The Plainsmen have outscored opponents 18-1 during a six-game winning streak, including five shutouts. Goalkeeper Oliver Castellanos was brilliant in goal Friday with a crucial save on a penalty kick.
“He came up huge,” Cabada said. “He is just amazing. He is one of the leaders on our backline. He can see everything in front of him. I coached him in youth soccer and I could see the potential then.”
The Pacers, 2-3 in district and 6-7 overall, will be going for their third straight win after beating Choctaw, 2-1 on Tuesday and Putnam City, 6-0 on Friday.
Ava Burnett scored three goals Friday while Baylee Ross scored twice and had two assists. Goaltender Anne Le has allowed only two goals since taking over at goal Tuesday.
Edmond North is 9-1 overall and 5-0 in district after shutting out Jenks, 1-0 on Friday.
“I’m really proud of how we bounced back from our mid-season form (three straight losses),” said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “We have two tough games, but we’re hoping to ride this wave into next week and come out and put together a good performance against Edmond North on Monday.
“Edmond North is a good outfit. We’re going to have to go up there and compete. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you play against. It’s 11 players on the field and the ball is still round.”
