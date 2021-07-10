The Plainsmen locked down the No. 1 seed in the Big Fire Pocket Radar Invitational after winning their second game of the group stage, 20-0 against the Sluggers Baseball Club on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
The game ended in the fifth inning after the Plainsmen reached the 20-run run-rule. Bennett Percival pitched all five innings and walked just one batter in the game. Enid head coach Brad Gore said his defense also played a very clean game, despite playing an opponent that was clearly out-matched.
“(Percival) threw the ball really well and had a lot of composure and we played really good defense again behind him,” he said. “They just didn’t have much against us. I don’t know how else to say it.”
The Plainsmen had two inside-the-park home runs in the game.
One came from Garrett Shull and the other from McCage Hartling. Both players finished the game with multiple hits and multiple RBIs.
“They were playing really shallow and we hit them really far, I don’t know what they were doing. We struck some balls pretty good.” he said.
Reece Slater and Seth Carlson each had a double and drove in a couple runs on the day. The win puts the Plainsmen’s run differential at +29 through two games. Enid won its first game 10-1 on Thursday against the Demon Dawgs.
The Demon Dawgs bounced back and won their game on Friday 16-0 against Oklahoma Showcase. The River Bandits are the only other undefeated team in the pool, but will be the No. 2 seed in the championship bracket because they have a lower run differential (+7) than the Plainsmen.
The Plainsmen will play the winner of the Oklahoma Jets-Demon Dawgs game on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at SWOSU. If they win, they’ll turn around and play for the championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at SWOSU.
Gore said he plans to start either Dallas Goodpasture or Seth Carlson on the mound for the first game.
