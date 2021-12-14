YUKON, Okla. — The Plainsmen went to the Yukon Invitational on Saturday and finished with the highest team score out of the 26 schools that competed.
Meanwhile, the Pacers missed out on finishing in the top three by half a point. The Plainsmen relay teams won gold in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.
KaDynce Brochu won gold in the girls 500-yard freestyle with a finals time of 5:35.47.
Brochu also competed on the 200-yard freestyle relay team, which finished second with a time of 1:49.50.
Weston Stewart finished first in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a finals time of 1:51.23. He also won gold in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:55.12.
Kade Couchman took home silver in the 200-yard individual medley with a finals time of 2:04.27.
The Plainsmen finished 102 points ahead of second-placed Carl Albert.
Meanwhile, Carl Albert finished within 100 points of the next five schools in the standings.
