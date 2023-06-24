ALVA — The Enid Plainsmen rode the arms of Israel Gonzales and Whaetley Chaloupek to two lopsided wins at the NWOSU Summer Baseball Classic Friday.
Gonzales threw a three-hitter and struck out seven and walked one as the Plainsmen run-ruled WAR Baseball, 8-0, in five innings in the second game of the day. Chaloupek allowed only three hits over five innings while striking out five and walking two in a 9-2 five-inning win over Crew Baseball in the first game.
The Enid Majors were playing the Salina Falcons in a late game Friday night.
“We really had some good pitching today,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Both guys were really locked in and just filled the zone and we played good defense behind them. We swung the bats pretty well and hit it all over the field. We took the walks when they gave to us. I’m really proud of the guys.’’
WAR Baseball had only one runner reach third on Gonzales. Enid played errorless ball behind him.
He was backed up by an 11-hit attack.Gonzales helped his own cause by going three-for-three with an RBI and a double. The Plainsmen scored two in the first and fourth and four in the second.
Bennett Percival, Karter Simon and Chaloupek all had two RBI. Simon and Chaloupek both scored a run,
Aiden Robinson scored three runs. Keon Young, Gabe Goodpasture and Ethan Hill also scored.
PLAINSMEN 9, CREW BASEBALL 2
The Plainsmen gave Chaloupek strong support with four runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third.
Zerek Slater was two-for-two with three RBI. Young had a double and an RBI. Robinson had a triple and an RBI. Chalopuek was two-for-two with two RBI. Gonzales scored twice and had an RBI.
Crew Baseball, a team of Northwest Oklahoma players, scored twice in the first. OBA’s Jud Cheatham singled, went to second on a walk to Trojan teammate Ryan Cunningham, to third on a throwing error by Chaloupek on a pickoff attempt and scored when Van Schultz of Kremlin-Hillsdale grounded out. Nick Ramos of Kremlin-Hillsdale singled in Cunningham.
The Plainsmen, 10-7-1, will face the Salina Falcons at 6 p.m. and the Wichita Grays 18-Under at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Majors will face Southeast Elevation at 11:15 a.m. and the Wichita Grays 16-Under at 1:30.
