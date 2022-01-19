ENID, Okla. — Behind an electric offensive performance from senior Taye Sullivan, Enid found a way to weather a second half run by the OKC Storm, winning 68-63 at home on Tuesday.
Sullivan had his shooting stroke down early, knocking down four of five attempts from the outside to finish the first quarter with 11 points. With all the attention on Sullivan, Enid’s leading scorer Cam Mathis was able to find driving lanes to get to the rim.
On the other side of the court, OKC struggled to knock down open looks. By the end of the first half, the Storm were three of 14 from deep while the Plainsmen defense sat back and dared them to knock down the open shot. The shooting slump wouldn’t last, though, and the Storm went on an 8-0 run over the final three minutes of the half to cut the deficit to 15.
“At the start of the game, the idea was to let them try to make those shots,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “But the one guy we couldn’t let shoot was (Mike Quick) and once he started knocking them down, it kind of opened up the door for the other guys shooting the ball outside.”
Trailing 35-22 coming out of halftime, OKC Storm came out in the third on a mission. Just two minutes into the second half, the Plainsmen’s lead had shrunk to six points on a fastbreak 3-pointer by Quick. On the ensuing possession, Enid’s Xavier Altidor kicked a pass out to Sullivan, who knocked down a three to give Enid it’s first points in nearly five minutes of gametime.
The final 15 minutes of the game was highlighted by a back-and-forth battle between Quick and Sullivan with both players trying to will their teams to the finish line.
The Storm brought themselves all the way back to a tie game with a bucket by Quick with 4:35 left in the game. On the ensuing possession, a layup by Sullivan gave Enid the lead back.
In the end, Sullivan came away with a career-high 31 points on nine for 14 shooting, including seven makes from deep. Quick wasn’t far behind with 27 of his own.
“It was fun,” Sullivan said about his battle with Quick. “I’ve played with him during summer ball, so knowing someone like him and going back and forth like that — it’s always a good time when you’re competing with your friends.”
OKC managed to tie the game three different times, but the Plainsmen never trailed in the game. Leading 64-62 with the ball late, the Plainsmen broke the Storm’s full-court press and found Mathis for the lay-in to extend Enid’s lead to two possessions with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Mathis closed the game out with 21 points. It was his third time scoring at least 20 points this season.
“The last couple of ballgames Taye has been getting some open looks, but he just hasn’t been knocking them down,” Foster said. “Tonight he was knocking them down for us. Cam did a lot of the get-to-the-bucket scoring and getting to the free throw.”
The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Enid (5-8). The Plainsmen will have one day to rest before traveling to the John Noble tournament in Moore on Thursday.
OKC STORM 54, PACERS 41
Enid couldn’t bounce back from a slow start against the OKC Storm, falling 54-41 on Tuesday for its fourth-straight loss.
The Storm extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter and appeared to be cruising to a runaway win, before the Pacers came alive in the second. Three Enid players finished in double figures for the first time this season including a breakout performance from sophomore Aryonia Mejia, who finished with a season-high 12 points.
“Tonight was probably one of the best games that she’s had,” Enid head coach Nina Gregory said about Mejia. “She rebounded and she finished, and that’s something that she’s struggled with this season.”
Kiara Morris led the team in scoring with 13 points after going three for 12 from long range. Maryangel Jibbwa added 10 points to finish in double figures for the fourth time this season.
Abriel Thrash paced the Storm with 22 points after scoring 13 points in the first half alone.
“I think we’ve just got to find consistency on the offensive end as far as making shots,” Gregory said. “We’re getting the shots we want, now we just have to get them to go in the hole and make some free throws.”
